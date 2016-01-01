AWS Lambda
This guide Integrates:
|✅ Logs
|✅ Metrics
|✅ Traces
Installing the OpenTelemetry Lambda layers
The OpenTelemetry project provides separate lambda layers to:
- Automatically instrument your Lambda function code with OpenTelemetry auto-instrumentation.
- Forward the collected logs, metrics, and traces to ClickStack.
Adding the language-specific auto-instrumentation layer
The language-specific auto-instrumentation lambda layers automatically instrument your Lambda function code with OpenTelemetry auto-instrumentation package for your specific language.
Each language and region has its own layer ARN.
If your Lambda is already instrumented with an OpenTelemetry SDK, you can skip this step.
To get started:
- In the Layers section click "Add a layer"
- Select specify an ARN and choose the correct ARN based on language, ensure you replace the
<region>with your region (ex.
us-east-2):
- Javascript
- Python
- Java
- Ruby
The latest releases of the layers can be found in the OpenTelemetry Lambda Layers GitHub repository.
- Configure the following environment variables in your Lambda function under "Configuration" > "Environment variables".
- Javascript
- Python
- Java
- Ruby
Installing the OpenTelemetry collector Lambda layer
The collector Lambda layer allows you to forward logs, metrics, and traces from your Lambda function to ClickStack without impacting response times due to exporter latency.
To install the collector layer:
- In the Layers section click "Add a layer"
- Select specify an ARN and choose the correct ARN based on architecture, ensure you replace the
<region>with your region (ex.
us-east-2):
- x86_64
- arm64
- Add the following
collector.yamlfile to your project to configure the collector to send to ClickStack:
- Add the following environment variable:
Checking the installation
After deploying the layers, you should now see traces automatically
collected from your Lambda function in HyperDX. The
decouple and
batching
processor may introduce a delay in telemetry collection, so traces may be
delayed in showing up. To emit custom logs or metrics, you'll need to instrument your code your language-specific
OpenTelemetry SDKs.
Troubleshooting
Custom instrumentation not sending
If you're not seeing your manually defined traces or other telemetry, you may be using an incompatible version of the OpenTelemetry API package. Ensure your OpenTelemetry API package is at least the same or lower version than the version included in the AWS lambda.
Enabling SDK debug logs
Set the
OTEL_LOG_LEVEL environment variable to
DEBUG to enable debug logs from
the OpenTelemetry SDK. This will help ensure that the auto-instrumentation layer
is correctly instrumenting your application.
Enabling collector debug logs
To debug collector issues, you can enable debug logs by modifying your collector
configuration file to add the
logging exporter and setting the telemetry
log level to
debug to enable more verbose logging from the collector lambda layer.