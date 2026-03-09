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Monitoring Kafka Logs with ClickStack

TL;DR

Collect and visualize Kafka broker logs (Log4j format) in ClickStack using the OTel filelog receiver. Includes a demo dataset and pre-built dashboard.

Integration with existing Kafka

This section covers configuring your existing Kafka installation to send broker logs to ClickStack by modifying the ClickStack OTel collector configuration. If you would like to test the Kafka logs integration before configuring your own existing setup, you can test with our preconfigured setup and sample data in the "Demo dataset" section.

Prerequisites

  • ClickStack instance running
  • Existing Kafka installation (version 2.0 or newer)
  • Access to Kafka log files (server.log, controller.log, etc.)

Verify Kafka logging configuration

Kafka uses Log4j and writes logs to the directory specified by the kafka.logs.dir system property or the LOG_DIR environment variable. Check your log file location:

# Default locations
ls $KAFKA_HOME/logs/      # Standard Apache Kafka (defaults to <install-dir>/logs/)
ls /var/log/kafka/        # RPM/DEB package installations

Key Kafka log files:

  • server.log: General broker logs (startup, connections, replication, errors)
  • controller.log: Controller-specific events (leader election, partition reassignment)
  • state-change.log: Partition and replica state transitions

Kafka's default Log4j pattern produces lines like:

[2026-03-09 14:23:45,123] INFO [KafkaServer id=0] started (kafka.server.KafkaServer)
注意

For Docker-based Kafka deployments (e.g., confluentinc/cp-kafka), the default Log4j configuration only includes a console appender — there is no file appender, so logs are written to stdout only. To use the filelog receiver, you'll need to redirect logs to a file, either by adding a file appender to log4j.properties or by piping stdout (e.g., | tee /var/log/kafka/server.log).

Create a custom OTel collector configuration for Kafka

ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry Collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP.

Create a file named kafka-logs-monitoring.yaml with the following configuration:

receivers:
  filelog/kafka:
    include:
      - /var/log/kafka/server.log
      - /var/log/kafka/controller.log  # optional, only exists if log4j is configured with separate file appenders
      - /var/log/kafka/state-change.log  # optional, same as above
    start_at: beginning
    multiline:
      line_start_pattern: '^\[\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}'
    operators:
      - type: regex_parser
        regex: '^\[(?P<timestamp>\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2} \d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2},\d{3})\] (?P<severity>\w+) (?P<message>.*)'
        parse_from: body
        parse_to: attributes
        timestamp:
          parse_from: attributes.timestamp
          layout: '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S,%L'
        severity:
          parse_from: attributes.severity

      - type: move
        from: attributes.message
        to: body

      - type: add
        field: attributes.source
        value: "kafka"

      - type: add
        field: resource["service.name"]
        value: "kafka-production"

service:
  pipelines:
    logs/kafka:
      receivers: [filelog/kafka]
      processors:
        - memory_limiter
        - transform
        - batch
      exporters:
        - clickhouse
注意
  • You only define new receivers and pipelines in the custom config. The processors (memory_limiter, transform, batch) and exporters (clickhouse) are already defined in the base ClickStack configuration — you just reference them by name.
  • The multiline configuration ensures stack traces are captured as a single log entry.
  • This configuration uses start_at: beginning to read all existing logs when the collector starts. For production deployments, change to start_at: end to avoid re-ingesting logs on collector restarts.

Configure ClickStack to load custom configuration

To enable custom collector configuration in your existing ClickStack deployment, you must:

  1. Mount the custom config file at /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
  2. Set the environment variable CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
  3. Mount your Kafka log directory so the collector can read them

Update your ClickStack deployment configuration:

services:
  clickstack:
    # ... existing configuration ...
    environment:
      - CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
      # ... other environment variables ...
    volumes:
      - ./kafka-logs-monitoring.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro
      - /var/log/kafka:/var/log/kafka:ro
      # ... other volumes ...
注意

Ensure the ClickStack collector has appropriate permissions to read the Kafka log files. In production, use read-only mounts (:ro) and follow the principle of least privilege.

Verify Logs in HyperDX

Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify that logs are flowing:

Search view
Log view

Demo dataset

Test the Kafka logs integration with a pre-generated sample dataset before configuring your production systems.

Download the sample dataset

Download the sample log file:

curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/kafka/server.log

Create test collector configuration

Create a file named kafka-logs-demo.yaml with the following configuration:

cat > kafka-logs-demo.yaml << 'EOF'
receivers:
  filelog/kafka:
    include:
      - /tmp/kafka-demo/server.log
    start_at: beginning
    multiline:
      line_start_pattern: '^\[\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}'
    operators:
      - type: regex_parser
        regex: '^\[(?P<timestamp>\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2} \d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2},\d{3})\] (?P<severity>\w+) (?P<message>.*)'
        parse_from: body
        parse_to: attributes
        timestamp:
          parse_from: attributes.timestamp
          layout: '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S,%L'
        severity:
          parse_from: attributes.severity

      - type: move
        from: attributes.message
        to: body

      - type: add
        field: attributes.source
        value: "kafka-demo"

      - type: add
        field: resource["service.name"]
        value: "kafka-demo"

service:
  pipelines:
    logs/kafka-demo:
      receivers: [filelog/kafka]
      processors:
        - memory_limiter
        - transform
        - batch
      exporters:
        - clickhouse
EOF

Run ClickStack with demo configuration

Run ClickStack with the demo logs and configuration:

docker run --name clickstack-demo \
  -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
  -e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \
  -v "$(pwd)/kafka-logs-demo.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \
  -v "$(pwd)/server.log:/tmp/kafka-demo/server.log:ro" \
  clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest

Verify logs in HyperDX

Once ClickStack is running:

  1. Open HyperDX and log in to your account (you may need to create an account first)
  2. Navigate to the Search view and set the source to Logs
  3. Set the time range to include 2026-03-09 00:00:00 - 2026-03-10 00:00:00 (UTC)
Search view
Log view

Dashboards and visualization

Download the dashboard configuration

Import pre-built dashboard

  1. Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section.
  2. Click "Import Dashboard" in the upper right corner under the ellipses.
Import Dashboard
  1. Upload the kafka-logs-dashboard.json file and click finish import.
Finish importing Kafka logs dashboard

The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured

For the demo dataset, set the time range to include 2026-03-09 00:00:00 - 2026-03-10 00:00:00 (UTC).

Kafka Logs example dashboard

Troubleshooting

Verify the effective config includes your filelog receiver:

docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/effective.yaml | grep -A 10 filelog

Check for collector errors:

docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/agent.log

Verify Kafka log format matches the expected pattern:

tail -1 /var/log/kafka/server.log

If your Kafka installation uses a custom Log4j pattern, adjust the regex_parser regex accordingly.

Next steps

  • Set up alerts for critical events (broker failures, replication errors, consumer group issues)
  • Combine with Kafka Metrics for comprehensive Kafka monitoring
  • Create additional dashboards for specific use cases (controller events, partition reassignment)

Going to production

This guide extends ClickStack's built-in OpenTelemetry Collector for quick setup. For production deployments, we recommend running your own OTel Collector and sending data to ClickStack's OTLP endpoint. See Sending OpenTelemetry data for production configuration.