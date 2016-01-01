Monitoring Kubernetes

This guide allows you to collect logs and metrics from your Kubernetes system, sending them to ClickStack for visualization and analysis. For demo data we use optionally use the ClickStack fork of the official Open Telemetry demo.

This guide requires you to have:

A Kubernetes cluster (v1.20+ recommended) with at least 32 GiB of RAM and 100GB of disk space available on one node for ClickHouse.

(v1.20+ recommended) with at least 32 GiB of RAM and 100GB of disk space available on one node for ClickHouse. Helm v3+

v3+ kubectl , configured to interact with your cluster

You can follow this guide using either of the following deployment options:

Self-hosted : Deploy ClickStack entirely within your Kubernetes cluster, including: ClickHouse HyperDX MongoDB (used for dashboard state and configuration)

Cloud-hosted: Use ClickHouse Cloud, with HyperDX managed externally. This eliminates the need to run ClickHouse or HyperDX inside your cluster.

To simulate application traffic, you can optionally deploy the ClickStack fork of the OpenTelemetry Demo Application. This generates telemetry data including logs, metrics, and traces. If you already have workloads running in your cluster, you can skip this step and monitor existing pods, nodes, and containers.