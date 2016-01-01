Helm
The helm chart for HyperDX can be found here and is the recommended method for production deployments.
By default, the Helm chart provisions all core components, including:
- ClickHouse
- HyperDX
- OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector
- MongoDB (for persistent application state)
However, it can be easily customized to integrate with an existing ClickHouse deployment - for example, one hosted in ClickHouse Cloud.
The chart supports standard Kubernetes best practices, including:
- Environment-specific configuration via
values.yaml
- Resource limits and pod-level scaling
- TLS and ingress configuration
- Secrets management and authentication setup
Suitable for
- Proof of concepts
- Production
Deployment steps
Add the HyperDX Helm Repository
Add the HyperDX Helm repository:
Installing HyperDX
To install the HyperDX chart with default values:
Verify the installation
Verify the installation:
When all pods are ready, proceed.
Forward ports
Port forwarding allows us to access and set up HyperDX. Users deploying to production should instead expose the service via an ingress or load balancer to ensure proper network access, TLS termination, and scalability. Port forwarding is best suited for local development or one-off administrative tasks, not long-term or high-availability environments.
Navigate to the UI
Visit http://localhost:8080 to access the HyperDX UI.
Create a user, providing a username and password which meets the requirements.
On clicking
Create, data sources will be created for the ClickHouse instance deployed with the Helm chart.
You can override the default connection to the integrated ClickHouse instance. For details, see "Using ClickHouse Cloud".
For an example of using an alternative ClickHouse instance, see "Create a ClickHouse Cloud connection".
Customizing values (Optional)
You can customize settings by using
--set flags. For example:
Example config:
Using Secrets (Optional)
For handling sensitive data such as API keys or database credentials, use Kubernetes secrets. The HyperDX Helm charts provide default secret files that you can modify and apply to your cluster.
Using Pre-Configured Secrets
The Helm chart includes a default secret template located at
charts/hdx-oss-v2/templates/secrets.yaml. This file provides a base structure for managing secrets.
If you need to manually apply a secret, modify and apply the provided
secrets.yaml template:
Apply the secret to your cluster:
Creating a Custom Secret
If you prefer, you can create a custom Kubernetes secret manually:
Referencing a Secret
To reference a secret in
values.yaml:
Using ClickHouse Cloud
If using ClickHouse Cloud, users disable the ClickHouse instance deployed by the Helm chart and specify the Cloud 凭据:
Alternatively, use a
values.yaml file:
Production notes
By default, this chart also installs ClickHouse and the OTel collector. However, for production, it is recommended that you manage ClickHouse and the OTel collector separately.
To disable ClickHouse and the OTel collector, set the following values:
Task Configuration
By default, there is one task in the chart setup as a cronjob, responsible for checking whether alerts should fire. Here are its configuration options:
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
tasks.enabled
|Enable/Disable cron tasks in the cluster. By default, the HyperDX image will run cron tasks in the process. Change to true if you'd rather use a separate cron task in the cluster.
false
tasks.checkAlerts.schedule
|Cron schedule for the check-alerts task
*/1 * * * *
tasks.checkAlerts.resources
|Resource requests and limits for the check-alerts task
|See
values.yaml
Upgrading the Chart
To upgrade to a newer version:
To check available chart versions:
Uninstalling HyperDX
To remove the deployment:
This will remove all resources associated with the release, but persistent data (if any) may remain.