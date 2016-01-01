SQL-based Visualizations

ClickStack supports visualizations based on raw SQL queries. This gives you full control over the query logic while still integrating with dashboard-level time ranges, filters, and chart rendering.

SQL-based visualizations are useful when you need to go beyond the built-in Chart Explorer — for example, to join tables or build complex aggregations that are not supported by the chart builder.

To create a SQL-based visualization, open a dashboard tile editor and select the SQL tab.

From there:

Select a ClickHouse connection to run the query against. Optionally select a Source — this enables dashboard-level filters to be applied to your chart via the $__filters macro. Write your SQL query in the editor, using query parameters and macros to integrate with the dashboard time range and filters. Click the play button to preview results, then Save.

Query parameters allow your SQL to reference the dashboard's current time range and granularity. They use the ClickHouse parameterized query syntax: {paramName:Type} .

The parameters available depend on the chart type:

Line and Stacked Bar charts:

Parameter Type Description {startDateMilliseconds:Int64} Int64 Start of the dashboard date range (milliseconds since epoch) {endDateMilliseconds:Int64} Int64 End of the dashboard date range (milliseconds since epoch) {intervalSeconds:Int64} Int64 Time bucket size in seconds (based on granularity) {intervalMilliseconds:Int64} Int64 Time bucket size in milliseconds (based on granularity)

Table, Pie, and Number charts:

Parameter Type Description {startDateMilliseconds:Int64} Int64 Start of the dashboard date range (milliseconds since epoch) {endDateMilliseconds:Int64} Int64 End of the dashboard date range (milliseconds since epoch)

Macros are shortcuts that expand into common ClickHouse SQL expressions. They are prefixed with $__ and are replaced before the query is sent to ClickHouse.

These macros return a ClickHouse expression representing the dashboard's start or end time. They take no arguments.

Macro Expands to Column type $__fromTime toDateTime(fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({startDateMilliseconds:Int64})) DateTime $__toTime toDateTime(fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({endDateMilliseconds:Int64})) DateTime $__fromTime_ms fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({startDateMilliseconds:Int64}) DateTime64 $__toTime_ms fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({endDateMilliseconds:Int64}) DateTime64 $__interval_s {intervalSeconds:Int64} Int64

These macros generate a WHERE clause fragment that filters a column to the dashboard time range.

Macro Description $__timeFilter(column) Filters a DateTime column to the dashboard range $__timeFilter_ms(column) Filters a DateTime64 (millisecond) column to the dashboard range $__dateFilter(column) Filters a Date column to the dashboard range $__dateTimeFilter(dateCol, timeCol) Filters using separate Date and DateTime columns $__dt(dateCol, timeCol) Alias for $__dateTimeFilter

Example expansion of $__timeFilter(TimestampTime) :

TimestampTime >= toDateTime(fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({startDateMilliseconds:Int64})) AND TimestampTime <= toDateTime(fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({endDateMilliseconds:Int64}))

These macros bucket a timestamp column into intervals matching the dashboard granularity. They are typically used in SELECT and GROUP BY clauses for time series charts. These are only available for Line and Stacked-bar visualizations.

Macro Description $__timeInterval(column) Buckets a DateTime column into intervals of intervalSeconds $__timeInterval_ms(column) Buckets a DateTime64 column into intervals of intervalMilliseconds

Example expansion of $__timeInterval(TimestampTime) :

toStartOfInterval(toDateTime(TimestampTime), INTERVAL {intervalSeconds:Int64} second)

Macro Description $__filters Replaced with the dashboard-level filter conditions (requires a Source to be selected)

When a Source is selected on the chart and dashboard filters are active, $__filters expands to the corresponding SQL WHERE conditions. When no source is selected or no filters are applied, it expands to (1=1) , so it is always safe to include in a WHERE clause.

ClickStack automatically maps result columns to chart elements based on column types. The mapping rules differ by chart type.

Role Column type Description Timestamp First Date or DateTime column Used as the x-axis. Series Value All numeric columns Each numeric column is plotted as a separate series. These are typically aggregate values. Group Names String, Map, or Array columns Optional. Rows with different group values are plotted as separate series.

Role Column type Description Slice Value First numeric column Determines each slice's size. Slice Label String, Map, or Array columns Optional. Each unique value becomes a slice label.

Role Column type Description Number First numeric column The value from the first row of the first numeric column is displayed.

All result columns are displayed directly as table columns.

Required system table access You will need to specify otel_v2.otel_logs or otel_v2.otel_traces if running the following examples on play-clickstack.clickhouse.com.

This query counts log events per service, bucketed into time intervals matching the dashboard granularity.

SELECT toStartOfInterval(TimestampTime, INTERVAL {intervalSeconds:Int64} second) AS ts, ServiceName, count() AS count FROM otel_logs WHERE TimestampTime >= fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({startDateMilliseconds:Int64}) AND TimestampTime < fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({endDateMilliseconds:Int64}) AND $__filters GROUP BY ServiceName, ts ORDER BY ts ASC

ts (DateTime) is used as the x-axis timestamp.

(DateTime) is used as the x-axis timestamp. count (numeric) is plotted as the series value.

(numeric) is plotted as the series value. ServiceName (string) creates a separate line per service.

The same query written using macros for brevity:

SELECT $__timeInterval(TimestampTime) AS ts, ServiceName, count() AS count FROM otel_logs WHERE $__timeFilter(TimestampTime) AND $__filters GROUP BY ServiceName, ts ORDER BY ts ASC

SELECT $__timeInterval(TimestampTime) AS ts, lower(SeverityText), count() AS count FROM otel_logs WHERE $__timeFilter(TimestampTime) AND lower(SeverityText) IN ('error', 'warn') AND $__filters GROUP BY SeverityText, ts ORDER BY ts ASC

SELECT SpanName AS endpoint, avg(Duration) / 1000 AS avg_duration_ms, count() AS request_count FROM otel_traces WHERE $__timeFilter(Timestamp) AND $__filters GROUP BY SpanName ORDER BY avg_duration_ms DESC LIMIT 10

SELECT ServiceName, count() AS request_count FROM otel_traces WHERE $__timeFilter(Timestamp) AND $__filters GROUP BY ServiceName

request_count (numeric) determines each slice's size.

(numeric) determines each slice's size. ServiceName (string) labels each slice.

SELECT count() AS total_errors FROM otel_logs WHERE $__timeFilter(TimestampTime) AND SeverityText = 'error' AND $__filters

The single numeric value total_errors from the first row is displayed.