SQL-based Visualizations
ClickStack supports visualizations based on raw SQL queries. This gives you full control over the query logic while still integrating with dashboard-level time ranges, filters, and chart rendering.
SQL-based visualizations are useful when you need to go beyond the built-in Chart Explorer — for example, to join tables or build complex aggregations that are not supported by the chart builder.
Creating a SQL-based visualization
To create a SQL-based visualization, open a dashboard tile editor and select the SQL tab.
From there:
- Select a ClickHouse connection to run the query against.
- Optionally select a Source — this enables dashboard-level filters to be applied to your chart via the
$__filtersmacro.
- Write your SQL query in the editor, using query parameters and macros to integrate with the dashboard time range and filters.
- Click the play button to preview results, then Save.
Query parameters
Query parameters allow your SQL to reference the dashboard's current time range and granularity. They use the ClickHouse parameterized query syntax:
{paramName:Type}.
Available parameters
The parameters available depend on the chart type:
Line and Stacked Bar charts:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
{startDateMilliseconds:Int64}
|Int64
|Start of the dashboard date range (milliseconds since epoch)
{endDateMilliseconds:Int64}
|Int64
|End of the dashboard date range (milliseconds since epoch)
{intervalSeconds:Int64}
|Int64
|Time bucket size in seconds (based on granularity)
{intervalMilliseconds:Int64}
|Int64
|Time bucket size in milliseconds (based on granularity)
Table, Pie, and Number charts:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
{startDateMilliseconds:Int64}
|Int64
|Start of the dashboard date range (milliseconds since epoch)
{endDateMilliseconds:Int64}
|Int64
|End of the dashboard date range (milliseconds since epoch)
Macros
Macros are shortcuts that expand into common ClickHouse SQL expressions. They are prefixed with
$__ and are replaced before the query is sent to ClickHouse.
Time boundary macros
These macros return a ClickHouse expression representing the dashboard's start or end time. They take no arguments.
|Macro
|Expands to
|Column type
$__fromTime
toDateTime(fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({startDateMilliseconds:Int64}))
|DateTime
$__toTime
toDateTime(fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({endDateMilliseconds:Int64}))
|DateTime
$__fromTime_ms
fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({startDateMilliseconds:Int64})
|DateTime64
$__toTime_ms
fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({endDateMilliseconds:Int64})
|DateTime64
$__interval_s
{intervalSeconds:Int64}
|Int64
Time filter macros
These macros generate a
WHERE clause fragment that filters a column to the dashboard time range.
|Macro
|Description
$__timeFilter(column)
|Filters a
DateTime column to the dashboard range
$__timeFilter_ms(column)
|Filters a
DateTime64 (millisecond) column to the dashboard range
$__dateFilter(column)
|Filters a
Date column to the dashboard range
$__dateTimeFilter(dateCol, timeCol)
|Filters using separate
Date and
DateTime columns
$__dt(dateCol, timeCol)
|Alias for
$__dateTimeFilter
Example expansion of
$__timeFilter(TimestampTime):
Time interval macros
These macros bucket a timestamp column into intervals matching the dashboard granularity. They are typically used in
SELECT and
GROUP BY clauses for time series charts. These are only available for Line and Stacked-bar visualizations.
|Macro
|Description
$__timeInterval(column)
|Buckets a
DateTime column into intervals of
intervalSeconds
$__timeInterval_ms(column)
|Buckets a
DateTime64 column into intervals of
intervalMilliseconds
Example expansion of
$__timeInterval(TimestampTime):
Dashboard filter macro
|Macro
|Description
$__filters
|Replaced with the dashboard-level filter conditions (requires a Source to be selected)
When a Source is selected on the chart and dashboard filters are active,
$__filters expands to the corresponding SQL
WHERE conditions. When no source is selected or no filters are applied, it expands to
(1=1), so it is always safe to include in a
WHERE clause.
How query results are plotted
ClickStack automatically maps result columns to chart elements based on column types. The mapping rules differ by chart type.
Line and Stacked Bar charts
|Role
|Column type
|Description
|Timestamp
|First
Date or
DateTime column
|Used as the x-axis.
|Series Value
|All numeric columns
|Each numeric column is plotted as a separate series. These are typically aggregate values.
|Group Names
|String, Map, or Array columns
|Optional. Rows with different group values are plotted as separate series.
Pie chart
|Role
|Column type
|Description
|Slice Value
|First numeric column
|Determines each slice's size.
|Slice Label
|String, Map, or Array columns
|Optional. Each unique value becomes a slice label.
Number chart
|Role
|Column type
|Description
|Number
|First numeric column
|The value from the first row of the first numeric column is displayed.
Table chart
All result columns are displayed directly as table columns.
Examples
You will need to specify
otel_v2.otel_logs or
otel_v2.otel_traces if running the following examples on play-clickstack.clickhouse.com.
Line chart — log count over time by service
This query counts log events per service, bucketed into time intervals matching the dashboard granularity.
ts(DateTime) is used as the x-axis timestamp.
count(numeric) is plotted as the series value.
ServiceName(string) creates a separate line per service.
Line chart — using macros
The same query written using macros for brevity:
Stacked bar chart — error count by severity
Table chart — top 10 slowest endpoints
Pie chart — request distribution by service
request_count(numeric) determines each slice's size.
ServiceName(string) labels each slice.
Number chart — total error count
The single numeric value
total_errors from the first row is displayed.
Notes
- SQL-based visualizations execute with
readonlymode enabled — only
SELECTqueries are permitted.
- SQL-based visualizations must be exactly one SQL query - multiple queries are not supported.
- The SQL editor provides autocomplete suggestions for both query parameters and macros.
- A source must be selected to apply dashboard filters to SQL-based visualizations. The source should match the table being queried, for accurate filtering.