Polaris catalog

Beta feature. Learn more. Beta feature.

ClickHouse supports integration with multiple catalogs (Unity, Glue, Polaris, etc.). In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to query your data using ClickHouse and the Apache Polaris Catalog. Apache Polaris supports Iceberg tables and Delta Tables (via Generic Tables). This integration only supports Iceberg tables at this time.

注意 As this feature is experimental, you will need to enable it using: SET allow_experimental_database_unity_catalog = 1;

To connect to the Polaris catalog, you will need:

Snowflake Open Catalog (hosted Polaris) or self-hosted Polaris Catalog

Your Polaris catalog URI (for example, https://<account-id>.<region>.aws.snowflakecomputing.com/polaris/api/catalog/v1 or http://polaris:8181/api/catalog/v1/oauth/tokens )

or ) Catalog credentials (client ID and client secret)

The OAuth tokens URI for your Polaris instance

Storage endpoint for the object store where your Iceberg data lives (for example, S3)

ClickHouse version 26.1+

For Open Catalog, Snowflake's managed Polaris offering, your URI will include /polaris while for self-hosted, it may not.