Fabric OneLake
Beta feature. Learn more.
ClickHouse 支持与多个目录（OneLake、Unity、Glue、Polaris 等）集成。本指南将引导你逐步完成使用 ClickHouse 和 OneLake 查询存储在 Microsoft OneLake 中的数据的操作。
Microsoft OneLake 的 lakehouse 支持多种表格式。借助 ClickHouse，你可以查询 Iceberg 表。
注意
由于此功能处于 beta 阶段，你需要先通过以下命令将其启用：
SET allow_database_iceberg = 1;
收集 OneLake 所需信息
在 Microsoft Fabric 中查询数据表之前，你需要收集以下信息：
- OneLake 租户 ID（你的 Entra ID）
- 客户端 ID
- 客户端密钥
- 仓库 ID 和数据项 ID
如需帮助查找这些值，请参阅 Microsoft OneLake 的文档。
在 OneLake 和 ClickHouse 之间创建连接
借助上面准备好的信息，现在可以在 Microsoft OneLake 和 ClickHouse 之间创建连接，但在此之前需要先启用目录（catalog）：
SET allow_database_iceberg=1
连接 OneLake
CREATE DATABASE onelake_catalog
ENGINE = DataLakeCatalog('https://onelake.table.fabric.microsoft.com/iceberg')
SETTINGS
catalog_type = 'onelake',
warehouse = 'warehouse_id/data_item_id',
onelake_tenant_id = '<tenant_id>',
oauth_server_uri = 'https://login.microsoftonline.com/<tenant_id>/oauth2/v2.0/token',
auth_scope = 'https://storage.azure.com/.default',
onelake_client_id = '<client_id>',
onelake_client_secret = '<client_secret>'
使用 ClickHouse 查询 OneLake
连接已建立后，您就可以开始查询 OneLake 了：
SHOW TABLES FROM onelake_catalog
Query id: 8f6124c4-45c2-4351-b49a-89dc13e548a7
┌─name──────────────────────────┐
1. │ year_2017.green_tripdata_2017 │
2. │ year_2018.green_tripdata_2018 │
3. │ year_2019.green_tripdata_2019 │
4. │ year_2020.green_tripdata_2020 │
5. │ year_2022.green_tripdata_2022 │
└───────────────────────────────┘
如果您正在使用 Iceberg 客户端，则只会显示启用了 Uniform 的 Delta 表：
要查询某张表：
SELECT *
FROM onelake_catalog.`year_2017.green_tripdata_2017`
LIMIT 1
Query id: db6b4bda-cc58-4ca1-8891-e0d14f02c890
Row 1:
──────
VendorID: 2
lpep_pickup_datetime: 2017-05-18 16:55:43.000000
lpep_dropoff_datetime: 2017-05-18 18:04:11.000000
store_and_fwd_flag: N
RatecodeID: 2
PULocationID: 130
DOLocationID: 48
passenger_count: 2
trip_distance: 12.43
fare_amount: 52
extra: 4.5
mta_tax: 0.5
tip_amount: 0
tolls_amount: 33
ehail_fee: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
improvement_surcharge: 0.3
total_amount: 90.3
payment_type: 2
trip_type: 1
congestion_surcharge: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
source_file: green_tripdata_2017-05.parquet
需要反引号
需要使用反引号，因为 ClickHouse 不支持多个命名空间。
要查看该表的 DDL：
SHOW CREATE TABLE onelake_catalog.`year_2017.green_tripdata_2017`
Query id: 8bd5bd8e-83be-453e-9a88-32de12ba7f24
┌─statement───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
1. │ CREATE TABLE onelake_catalog.`year_2017.green_tripdata_2017` ↴│
│↳( ↴│
│↳ `VendorID` Nullable(Int64), ↴│
│↳ `lpep_pickup_datetime` Nullable(DateTime64(6, 'UTC')), ↴│
│↳ `lpep_dropoff_datetime` Nullable(DateTime64(6, 'UTC')), ↴│
│↳ `store_and_fwd_flag` Nullable(String), ↴│
│↳ `RatecodeID` Nullable(Int64), ↴│
│↳ `PULocationID` Nullable(Int64), ↴│
│↳ `DOLocationID` Nullable(Int64), ↴│
│↳ `passenger_count` Nullable(Int64), ↴│
│↳ `trip_distance` Nullable(Float64), ↴│
│↳ `fare_amount` Nullable(Float64), ↴│
│↳ `extra` Nullable(Float64), ↴│
│↳ `mta_tax` Nullable(Float64), ↴│
│↳ `tip_amount` Nullable(Float64), ↴│
│↳ `tolls_amount` Nullable(Float64), ↴│
│↳ `ehail_fee` Nullable(Float64), ↴│
│↳ `improvement_surcharge` Nullable(Float64), ↴│
│↳ `total_amount` Nullable(Float64), ↴│
│↳ `payment_type` Nullable(Int64), ↴│
│↳ `trip_type` Nullable(Int64), ↴│
│↳ `congestion_surcharge` Nullable(Float64), ↴│
│↳ `source_file` Nullable(String) ↴│
│↳) ↴│
│↳ENGINE = Iceberg('abfss://<warehouse_id>@onelake.dfs.fabric.microsoft.com/<data_item_id>/Tables/year_2017/green_tripdata_2017') │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
将数据湖中的数据导入 ClickHouse
如果您需要从 OneLake 向 ClickHouse 导入数据：
CREATE TABLE trips
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY coalesce(VendorID, 0)
AS SELECT *
FROM onelake_catalog.`year_2017.green_tripdata_2017`
查询 ID: d15983a6-ef6a-40fe-80d5-19274b9fe328
完成。
返回 0 行。耗时:32.570 秒。已处理 1174 万行,275.37 MB(36.036 万行/秒,8.45 MB/秒)。
峰值内存使用量:1.31 GiB。