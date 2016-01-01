Using ClickHouse MCP server with Open WebUI
This guide explains how to set up Open WebUI with a ClickHouse MCP server and connect it to the ClickHouse example datasets.
Launch Open WebUI
To launch Open WebUI, you can run the following command:
Navigate to http://localhost:8080/ to see the UI.
Configure ClickHouse MCP Server
To setup the ClickHouse MCP Server, we'll need to convert the MCP Server to Open API endpoints. Let's first set environmental variables that will let us connect to the ClickHouse SQL Playground:
And, then, we can run
mcpo to create the Open API endpoints:
You can see a list of the endpoints created by navigating to http://localhost:8000/docs
To use these endpoints with Open WebUI, we need to navigate to settings:
Click on
Tools:
Add http://localhost:8000 as the tool URL:
Once we've done this, we should see a
1 next to the tool icon on the chat bar:
If we click on the tool icon, we can then list the available tools:
Configure OpenAI
By default, Open WebUI works with Ollama models, but we can add OpenAI compatible endpoints as well.
These are configured via the settings menu, but this time we need to click on the
Connections tab:
Let's add the endpoint and our OpenAI key:
The OpenAI models will then be available on the top menu:
Chat to ClickHouse MCP Server with Open WebUI
We can then have a conversation and Open WebUI will call the MCP Server if necessary: