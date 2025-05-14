Using ClickHouse MCP server with Ollama

Ollama is a library for running Large Language Models (LLMs) on your own machine. It has a wide range of models available and is easy to use.

You can download Ollama for Mac, Windows, or Linux from the download page.

Once you run Ollama, it will start a local server in the background that you can use to run models. Alternatively, you can run the server manually by running ollama serve .

Once installed, you can pull a model down to your machine like this:

This will pull the model to your local machine if it is not present. Once it's downloaded, you can run the model like this:

备注 Only models that have tool support will work with MCP Servers.

We can list the models that we have downloaded like this:

We can use the following command to see more information about the model that we've downloaded:

We can see from this output that the default qwen3 model has just over 8 billion parameters.