跳到主要内容
跳到主要内容

Using ClickHouse MCP server with AnythingLLM

This guide explains how to set up AnythingLLM with a ClickHouse MCP server using Docker and connect it to the ClickHouse example datasets.

Install Docker

You will need Docker to run LibreChat and the MCP server. To get Docker:

  1. Visit docker.com
  2. Download Docker desktop for your operating system
  3. Install Docker by following the instructions for your operating system
  4. Open Docker Desktop and ensure it is running

For more information, see the Docker documentation.

Pull AnythingLLM Docker image

Run the following command to pull the AnythingLLM Docker image to your machine:

Setup storage location

Create a directory for storage and initialize the environment file:

Configure MCP Server config file

Create the plugins directory:

Create a file called anythingllm_mcp_servers.json in the plugins directory and add the following contents:

If you want to explore your own data, you can do so by using the host, username and password of your own ClickHouse Cloud service.

Start the AnythingLLM Docker container

Run the following command to start the AnythingLLM Docker container:

Once that's started, navigate to http://localhost:3001 in your browser. Select the model that you want to use and provide your API key.

Wait for MCP Servers to start up

Click on the tool icon in the bottom left-hand side of the UI:

Tool icon

Click on Agent Skills and look under the MCP Servers section. Wait until you see Mcp ClickHouse set to On

MCP servers ready

Chat with ClickHouse MCP Server with AnythingLLM

We're now ready to start a chat. To make MCP Servers available to a chat, you'll need to prefix the first message in the conversation with @agent.

Conversation