How to build an AI Agent with Claude Agent SDK and the ClickHouse MCP Server

In this guide you'll learn how to build a Claude Agent SDK AI agent that can interact with ClickHouse's SQL playground using ClickHouse's MCP Server.

Example notebook This example can be found as a notebook in the examples repository.

You'll need to have Python installed on your system.

You'll need to have pip installed on your system.

installed on your system. You'll need an Anthropic API key

You can run the following steps either from your Python REPL or via script.