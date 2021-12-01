Skip to main content

Window Functions

ClickHouse supports the standard grammar for defining windows and window functions. The following features are currently supported:

FeatureSupport or workaround
ad hoc window specification (count(*) over (partition by id order by time desc))supported
expressions involving window functions, e.g. (count(*) over ()) / 2)not supported, wrap in a subquery (feature request)
WINDOW clause (select ... from table window w as (partition by id))supported
ROWS framesupported
RANGE framesupported, the default
INTERVAL syntax for DateTime RANGE OFFSET framenot supported, specify the number of seconds instead
GROUPS framenot supported
Calculating aggregate functions over a frame (sum(value) over (order by time))all aggregate functions are supported
rank(), dense_rank(), row_number()supported
lag/lead(value, offset)Not supported. Workarounds:
1) replace with any(value) over (.... rows between <offset> preceding and <offset> preceding), or following for lead
2) use lagInFrame/leadInFrame, which are analogous, but respect the window frame. To get behavior identical to lag/lead, use rows between unbounded preceding and unbounded following

