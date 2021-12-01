url

url 函数从 URL 创建一个具有给定 format 和 structure 的表。

url 函数可用于对URL表中的数据进行 SELECT 和 INSERT 的查询中。

语法

url ( URL , format , structure )



参数

URL — HTTP或HTTPS服务器地址，它可以接受 GET 或 POST 请求 (对应于 SELECT 或 INSERT 查询)。类型: String。

— HTTP或HTTPS服务器地址，它可以接受 或 请求 (对应于 或 查询)。类型: String。 format — 数据格式。类型: String。

— 数据格式。类型: String。 structure — 以 'UserID UInt64, Name String' 格式的表结构。确定列名和类型。 类型: String。

返回值

A table with the specified format and structure and with data from the defined URL .

示例

获取一个表的前3行，该表是从HTTP服务器获取的包含 String 和 UInt32 类型的列，以CSV格式返回。

SELECT * FROM url ( 'http://127.0.0.1:12345/' , CSV , 'column1 String, column2 UInt32' ) LIMIT 3 ;



将 URL 的数据插入到表中:

CREATE TABLE test_table ( column1 String , column2 UInt32 ) ENGINE = Memory ;

INSERT INTO FUNCTION url ( 'http://127.0.0.1:8123/?query=INSERT+INTO+test_table+FORMAT+CSV' , 'CSV' , 'column1 String, column2 UInt32' ) VALUES ( 'http interface' , 42 ) ;

SELECT * FROM test_table ;



原始文章