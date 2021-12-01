Skip to main content

url

url 函数从 URL 创建一个具有给定 formatstructure 的表。

url 函数可用于对URL表中的数据进行 SELECTINSERT 的查询中。

语法

url(URL, format, structure)

参数

  • URL — HTTP或HTTPS服务器地址，它可以接受 GETPOST 请求 (对应于 SELECTINSERT 查询)。类型: String
  • format — 数据格式。类型: String
  • structure — 以 'UserID UInt64, Name String' 格式的表结构。确定列名和类型。 类型: String

返回值

A table with the specified format and structure and with data from the defined URL.

示例

获取一个表的前3行，该表是从HTTP服务器获取的包含 StringUInt32 类型的列，以CSV格式返回。

SELECT * FROM url('http://127.0.0.1:12345/', CSV, 'column1 String, column2 UInt32') LIMIT 3;

URL 的数据插入到表中:

CREATE TABLE test_table (column1 String, column2 UInt32) ENGINE=Memory;
INSERT INTO FUNCTION url('http://127.0.0.1:8123/?query=INSERT+INTO+test_table+FORMAT+CSV', 'CSV', 'column1 String, column2 UInt32') VALUES ('http interface', 42);
SELECT * FROM test_table;

