url
url 函数从
URL 创建一个具有给定
format 和
structure 的表。
url 函数可用于对URL表中的数据进行
SELECT 和
INSERT 的查询中。
语法
url(URL, format, structure)
参数
URL— HTTP或HTTPS服务器地址，它可以接受
GET或
POST请求 (对应于
SELECT或
INSERT查询)。类型: String。
format— 数据格式。类型: String。
structure— 以
'UserID UInt64, Name String'格式的表结构。确定列名和类型。 类型: String。
返回值
A table with the specified format and structure and with data from the defined
URL.
示例
获取一个表的前3行，该表是从HTTP服务器获取的包含
String 和 UInt32 类型的列，以CSV格式返回。
SELECT * FROM url('http://127.0.0.1:12345/', CSV, 'column1 String, column2 UInt32') LIMIT 3;
将
URL 的数据插入到表中:
CREATE TABLE test_table (column1 String, column2 UInt32) ENGINE=Memory;
INSERT INTO FUNCTION url('http://127.0.0.1:8123/?query=INSERT+INTO+test_table+FORMAT+CSV', 'CSV', 'column1 String, column2 UInt32') VALUES ('http interface', 42);
SELECT * FROM test_table;