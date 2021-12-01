Skip to main content

S3 表函数

提供类似于表的接口来 select/insert Amazon S3中的文件。这个表函数类似于hdfs，但提供了 S3 特有的功能。

语法

s3(path, [aws_access_key_id, aws_secret_access_key,] format, structure, [compression])

参数

  • path — 带有文件路径的 Bucket url。在只读模式下支持以下通配符: *, ?, {abc,def}{N..M} 其中 N, M 是数字, 'abc', 'def' 是字符串. 更多信息见下文.
  • format — 文件的格式.
  • structure — 表的结构. 格式像这样 'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...'.
  • compression — 压缩类型. 支持的值: none, gzip/gz, brotli/br, xz/LZMA, zstd/zst. 参数是可选的. 默认情况下，通过文件扩展名自动检测压缩类型.

返回值

一个具有指定结构的表，用于读取或写入指定文件中的数据。

示例

从 S3 文件https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/data.csv中选择表格的前两行:

SELECT *
FROM s3('https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/data.csv', 'CSV', 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32')
LIMIT 2;
┌─column1─┬─column2─┬─column3─┐
│       1 │       2 │       3 │
│       3 │       2 │       1 │
└─────────┴─────────┴─────────┘

类似的情况，但来源是gzip压缩的文件:

SELECT *
FROM s3('https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/data.csv.gz', 'CSV', 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32', 'gzip')
LIMIT 2;
┌─column1─┬─column2─┬─column3─┐
│       1 │       2 │       3 │
│       3 │       2 │       1 │
└─────────┴─────────┴─────────┘

用法

假设我们在S3上有几个文件，URI如下:

计算以数字1至3结尾的文件的总行数:

SELECT count(*)
FROM s3('https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/{some,another}_prefix/some_file_{1..3}.csv', 'CSV', 'name String, value UInt32')
┌─count()─┐
│      18 │
└─────────┘

计算这两个目录中所有文件的行的总量:

SELECT count(*)
FROM s3('https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/{some,another}_prefix/*', 'CSV', 'name String, value UInt32')
┌─count()─┐
│      24 │
└─────────┘

!!! warning "Warning" 如果文件列表中包含有从零开头的数字范围，请对每个数字分别使用带括号的结构，或者使用?

计算名为 file-000.csv, file-001.csv, … , file-999.csv 文件的总行数:

SELECT count(*)
FROM s3('https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/big_prefix/file-{000..999}.csv', 'CSV', 'name String, value UInt32');
┌─count()─┐
│      12 │
└─────────┘

插入数据到 test-data.csv.gz 文件:

INSERT INTO FUNCTION s3('https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/test-data.csv.gz', 'CSV', 'name String, value UInt32', 'gzip')
VALUES ('test-data', 1), ('test-data-2', 2);

从已有的表插入数据到 test-data.csv.gz 文件:

INSERT INTO FUNCTION s3('https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/test-data.csv.gz', 'CSV', 'name String, value UInt32', 'gzip')
SELECT name, value FROM existing_table;

另请参阅

