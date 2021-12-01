S3 表函数
提供类似于表的接口来 select/insert Amazon S3中的文件。这个表函数类似于hdfs，但提供了 S3 特有的功能。
语法
s3(path, [aws_access_key_id, aws_secret_access_key,] format, structure, [compression])
参数
path— 带有文件路径的 Bucket url。在只读模式下支持以下通配符:
*,
?,
{abc,def}和
{N..M}其中
N,
M是数字,
'abc',
'def'是字符串. 更多信息见下文.
format— 文件的格式.
structure— 表的结构. 格式像这样
'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...'.
compression— 压缩类型. 支持的值:
none,
gzip/gz,
brotli/br,
xz/LZMA,
zstd/zst. 参数是可选的. 默认情况下，通过文件扩展名自动检测压缩类型.
返回值
一个具有指定结构的表，用于读取或写入指定文件中的数据。
示例
从 S3 文件
https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/data.csv中选择表格的前两行:
SELECT *
FROM s3('https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/data.csv', 'CSV', 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32')
LIMIT 2;
┌─column1─┬─column2─┬─column3─┐
│ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │
│ 3 │ 2 │ 1 │
└─────────┴─────────┴─────────┘
类似的情况，但来源是
gzip压缩的文件:
SELECT *
FROM s3('https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/data.csv.gz', 'CSV', 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32', 'gzip')
LIMIT 2;
┌─column1─┬─column2─┬─column3─┐
│ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │
│ 3 │ 2 │ 1 │
└─────────┴─────────┴─────────┘
用法
假设我们在S3上有几个文件，URI如下:
- 'https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/some_prefix/some_file_1.csv'
- 'https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/some_prefix/some_file_2.csv'
- 'https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/some_prefix/some_file_3.csv'
- 'https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/some_prefix/some_file_4.csv'
- 'https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/another_prefix/some_file_1.csv'
- 'https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/another_prefix/some_file_2.csv'
- 'https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/another_prefix/some_file_3.csv'
- 'https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/another_prefix/some_file_4.csv'
计算以数字1至3结尾的文件的总行数:
SELECT count(*)
FROM s3('https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/{some,another}_prefix/some_file_{1..3}.csv', 'CSV', 'name String, value UInt32')
┌─count()─┐
│ 18 │
└─────────┘
计算这两个目录中所有文件的行的总量:
SELECT count(*)
FROM s3('https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/{some,another}_prefix/*', 'CSV', 'name String, value UInt32')
┌─count()─┐
│ 24 │
└─────────┘
!!! warning "Warning"
如果文件列表中包含有从零开头的数字范围，请对每个数字分别使用带括号的结构，或者使用
?。
计算名为
file-000.csv,
file-001.csv, … ,
file-999.csv 文件的总行数:
SELECT count(*)
FROM s3('https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/big_prefix/file-{000..999}.csv', 'CSV', 'name String, value UInt32');
┌─count()─┐
│ 12 │
└─────────┘
插入数据到
test-data.csv.gz 文件:
INSERT INTO FUNCTION s3('https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/test-data.csv.gz', 'CSV', 'name String, value UInt32', 'gzip')
VALUES ('test-data', 1), ('test-data-2', 2);
从已有的表插入数据到
test-data.csv.gz 文件:
INSERT INTO FUNCTION s3('https://storage.yandexcloud.net/my-test-bucket-768/test-data.csv.gz', 'CSV', 'name String, value UInt32', 'gzip')
SELECT name, value FROM existing_table;
另请参阅