prometheusQuery 表函数
使用来自时间序列表的数据，在评估时间范围内评估 prometheus 查询。
语法
参数
db_name- 包含时间序列表的数据库名称。
time_series_table- 一张时间序列表的名称。
promql_query- 使用 PromQL 语法 编写的查询。
start_time- 评估范围的起始时间。
end_time- 评估范围的结束时间。
step- 从
start_time到
end_time（包括）迭代评估时间所使用的步长。
返回值
该函数可以根据传递给参数
promql_query 的查询结果类型返回不同的列：
|结果类型
|结果列
|示例
|vector
|tags Array(Tuple(String, String)), timestamp TimestampType, value ValueType
|prometheusQuery(mytable, 'up')
|matrix
|tags Array(Tuple(String, String)), time_series Array(Tuple(TimestampType, ValueType))
|prometheusQuery(mytable, 'up[1m]')
|scalar
|scalar ValueType
|prometheusQuery(mytable, '1h30m')
|string
|string String
|prometheusQuery(mytable, '"abc"')