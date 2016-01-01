prometheusQuery 表函数
使用来自时间序列表的数据来评估 prometheus 查询。
语法
参数
db_name- 存在时间序列表的数据库名称。
time_series_table- 时间序列表的名称。
promql_query- 采用 PromQL 语法 编写的查询。
evaluation_time- 评估时间戳。要在当前时间评估查询，请使用
now()作为
evaluation_time。
返回值
该函数可以根据传递给参数
promql_query 的查询的结果类型返回不同的列：
|结果类型
|结果列
|示例
|vector
|tags Array(Tuple(String, String)), timestamp TimestampType, value ValueType
|prometheusQuery(mytable, 'up')
|matrix
|tags Array(Tuple(String, String)), time_series Array(Tuple(TimestampType, ValueType))
|prometheusQuery(mytable, 'up[1m]')
|scalar
|scalar ValueType
|prometheusQuery(mytable, '1h30m')
|string
|string String
|prometheusQuery(mytable, '"abc"')