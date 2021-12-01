postgresql
允许对存储在远程 PostgreSQL 服务器上的数据进行
SELECT 和
INSERT 查询.
语法
postgresql('host:port', 'database', 'table', 'user', 'password'[, `schema`])
参数
host:port— PostgreSQL 服务器地址.
database— 远程数据库名称.
table— 远程表名称.
user— PostgreSQL 用户.
password— 用户密码.
schema— 非默认的表结构. 可选.
返回值
一个表对象，其列数与原 PostgreSQL 表的列数相同。
!!! info "Note"
在
INSERT查询中，为了区分表函数
postgresql(..)和表名以及表的列名列表，你必须使用关键字
FUNCTION或
TABLE FUNCTION。请看下面的例子。
实施细节
SELECT查询在 PostgreSQL 上以
COPY (SELECT ...) TO STDOUT 的方式在只读的 PostgreSQL 事务中运行，每次在
SELECT查询后提交。
简单的
WHERE子句，如
=、
！=、
>、
>=、
<、
<=和
IN，在PostgreSQL服务器上执行。
所有的连接、聚合、排序，
IN [ 数组 ]条件和
LIMIT采样约束只有在对PostgreSQL的查询结束后才会在ClickHouse中执行。
PostgreSQL 上的
INSERT查询以
COPY "table_name" (field1, field2, ... fieldN) FROM STDIN的方式在 PostgreSQL 事务中运行，每次
INSERT语句后自动提交。
PostgreSQL 数组类型将转换为 ClickHouse 数组。
!!! info "Note" 要小心，在 PostgreSQL 中，像 Integer[] 这样的数组数据类型列可以在不同的行中包含不同维度的数组，但在 ClickHouse 中，只允许在所有的行中有相同维度的多维数组。
支持设置 PostgreSQL 字典源中 Replicas 的优先级。地图中的数字越大，优先级就越低。
0代表最高的优先级。
示例
PostgreSQL 中的表:
postgres=# CREATE TABLE "public"."test" (
"int_id" SERIAL,
"int_nullable" INT NULL DEFAULT NULL,
"float" FLOAT NOT NULL,
"str" VARCHAR(100) NOT NULL DEFAULT '',
"float_nullable" FLOAT NULL DEFAULT NULL,
PRIMARY KEY (int_id));
CREATE TABLE
postgres=# INSERT INTO test (int_id, str, "float") VALUES (1,'test',2);
INSERT 0 1
postgresql> SELECT * FROM test;
int_id | int_nullable | float | str | float_nullable
--------+--------------+-------+------+----------------
1 | | 2 | test |
(1 row)
从 ClickHouse 检索数据:
SELECT * FROM postgresql('localhost:5432', 'test', 'test', 'postgresql_user', 'password') WHERE str IN ('test');
┌─int_id─┬─int_nullable─┬─float─┬─str──┬─float_nullable─┐
│ 1 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 2 │ test │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└────────┴──────────────┴───────┴──────┴────────────────┘
插入数据:
INSERT INTO TABLE FUNCTION postgresql('localhost:5432', 'test', 'test', 'postgrsql_user', 'password') (int_id, float) VALUES (2, 3);
SELECT * FROM postgresql('localhost:5432', 'test', 'test', 'postgresql_user', 'password');
┌─int_id─┬─int_nullable─┬─float─┬─str──┬─float_nullable─┐
│ 1 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 2 │ test │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
│ 2 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 3 │ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└────────┴──────────────┴───────┴──────┴────────────────┘
使用非默认的表结构:
postgres=# CREATE SCHEMA "nice.schema";
postgres=# CREATE TABLE "nice.schema"."nice.table" (a integer);
postgres=# INSERT INTO "nice.schema"."nice.table" SELECT i FROM generate_series(0, 99) as t(i)
CREATE TABLE pg_table_schema_with_dots (a UInt32)
ENGINE PostgreSQL('localhost:5432', 'clickhouse', 'nice.table', 'postgrsql_user', 'password', 'nice.schema');
