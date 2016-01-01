跳转到主内容
mergeTreeTextIndex 表函数

表示 MergeTree 表中文本索引的字典。 返回词元及其倒排列表（posting list）元数据。 可用于内部检查与分析。

语法

mergeTreeTextIndex(database, table, index_name)

参数

参数描述
database要读取文本索引的数据库名称。
table要读取文本索引的表名。
index_name要读取的文本索引名称。

返回值

一个包含 token 及其倒排列表（posting list）元数据的表对象。

用法示例

CREATE TABLE tab
(
    id UInt64,
    s String,
    INDEX idx_s (s) TYPE text(tokenizer = splitByNonAlpha)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY id;

INSERT INTO tab SELECT number, concatWithSeparator(' ', 'apple', 'banana') FROM numbers(500);
INSERT INTO tab SELECT 500 + number, concatWithSeparator(' ', 'cherry', 'date') FROM numbers(500);

SELECT * FROM mergeTreeTextIndex(currentDatabase(), tab, idx_s);

结果：

   ┌─part_name─┬─token──┬─dictionary_compression─┬─cardinality─┬─num_posting_blocks─┬─has_embedded_postings─┬─has_raw_postings─┬─has_compressed_postings─┐
1. │ all_1_1_0 │ apple  │ front_coded            │         500 │                  1 │                     0 │                0 │                       0 │
2. │ all_1_1_0 │ banana │ front_coded            │         500 │                  1 │                     0 │                0 │                       0 │
3. │ all_2_2_0 │ cherry │ front_coded            │         500 │                  1 │                     0 │                0 │                       0 │
4. │ all_2_2_0 │ date   │ front_coded            │         500 │                  1 │                     0 │                0 │                       0 │
   └───────────┴────────┴────────────────────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┴───────────────────────┴──────────────────┴─────────────────────────┘