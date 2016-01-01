CREATE TABLE tab ( id UInt64, s String, INDEX idx_s (s) TYPE text(tokenizer = splitByNonAlpha) ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id; INSERT INTO tab SELECT number, concatWithSeparator(' ', 'apple', 'banana') FROM numbers(500); INSERT INTO tab SELECT 500 + number, concatWithSeparator(' ', 'cherry', 'date') FROM numbers(500); SELECT * FROM mergeTreeTextIndex(currentDatabase(), tab, idx_s);