mergeTreeTextIndex 表函数
表示 MergeTree 表中文本索引的字典。 返回词元及其倒排列表（posting list）元数据。 可用于内部检查与分析。
语法
mergeTreeTextIndex(database, table, index_name)
参数
|参数
|描述
database
|要读取文本索引的数据库名称。
table
|要读取文本索引的表名。
index_name
|要读取的文本索引名称。
返回值
一个包含 token 及其倒排列表（posting list）元数据的表对象。
用法示例
CREATE TABLE tab
(
id UInt64,
s String,
INDEX idx_s (s) TYPE text(tokenizer = splitByNonAlpha)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY id;
INSERT INTO tab SELECT number, concatWithSeparator(' ', 'apple', 'banana') FROM numbers(500);
INSERT INTO tab SELECT 500 + number, concatWithSeparator(' ', 'cherry', 'date') FROM numbers(500);
SELECT * FROM mergeTreeTextIndex(currentDatabase(), tab, idx_s);
结果：
┌─part_name─┬─token──┬─dictionary_compression─┬─cardinality─┬─num_posting_blocks─┬─has_embedded_postings─┬─has_raw_postings─┬─has_compressed_postings─┐
1. │ all_1_1_0 │ apple │ front_coded │ 500 │ 1 │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │
2. │ all_1_1_0 │ banana │ front_coded │ 500 │ 1 │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │
3. │ all_2_2_0 │ cherry │ front_coded │ 500 │ 1 │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │
4. │ all_2_2_0 │ date │ front_coded │ 500 │ 1 │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │
└───────────┴────────┴────────────────────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┴───────────────────────┴──────────────────┴─────────────────────────┘