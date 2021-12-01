hdfs
根据HDFS中的文件创建表。 该表函数类似于 url 和 文件。
hdfs(URI, format, structure)
输入参数
URI— HDFS中文件的相对URI。 在只读模式下，文件路径支持以下通配符:
*,
?,
{abc,def}和
{N..M}，其中
N,
M是数字, `
'abc', 'def'是字符串。
format— 文件的格式。
structure— 表的结构。格式
'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...'。
返回值
具有指定结构的表，用于读取或写入指定文件中的数据。
示例
表来自
hdfs://hdfs1:9000/test 并从中选择前两行:
SELECT *
FROM hdfs('hdfs://hdfs1:9000/test', 'TSV', 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32')
LIMIT 2
┌─column1─┬─column2─┬─column3─┐
│ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │
│ 3 │ 2 │ 1 │
└─────────┴─────────┴─────────┘
路径中的通配符
多个路径组件可以具有通配符。 对于要处理的文件必须存在并与整个路径模式匹配（不仅后缀或前缀）。
*— 替换任意数量的任何字符，除了
/包括空字符串。
?— 替换任何单个字符。
{some_string,another_string,yet_another_one}— 替换任何字符串
'some_string', 'another_string', 'yet_another_one'。
{N..M}— 替换范围从N到M的任何数字（包括两个边界）。
使用
{} 的构造类似于 remote)表函数。
示例
- 假设我们在HDFS上有几个带有以下URI的文件:
- ‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_1’
- ‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_2’
- ‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_3’
- ‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_1’
- ‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_2’
- ‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_3’
- 查询这些文件中的行数:
SELECT count(*)
FROM hdfs('hdfs://hdfs1:9000/{some,another}_dir/some_file_{1..3}', 'TSV', 'name String, value UInt32')
- 查询这两个目录的所有文件中的行数:
SELECT count(*)
FROM hdfs('hdfs://hdfs1:9000/{some,another}_dir/*', 'TSV', 'name String, value UInt32')
!!! warning "警告"
如果您的文件列表包含带前导零的数字范围，请对每个数字分别使用带有大括号的结构或使用
?。
示例
从名为
file000,
file001, … ,
file999的文件中查询数据:
SELECT count(*)
FROM hdfs('hdfs://hdfs1:9000/big_dir/file{0..9}{0..9}{0..9}', 'CSV', 'name String, value UInt32')
虚拟列
_path— 文件路径。
_file— 文件名称。
另请参阅