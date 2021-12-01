file
file 函数可用于对File 表中的数据进行
SELECT 和
INSERT 查询。
语法
file(path, format, structure)
参数
path— user_files_path中文件的相对路径。在只读模式下，文件路径支持以下通配符:
*,
?,
{abc,def}和
{N..M}，其中
N,
M是数字, `
'abc', 'def'是字符串。
format—文件的格式。
structure— 表的结构。格式
'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...'。
返回值
具有指定结构的表，用于读取或写入指定文件中的数据。
示例
设置
user_files_path 和文件
test.csv 的内容:
$ grep user_files_path /etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml
<user_files_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/</user_files_path>
$ cat /var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/test.csv
1,2,3
3,2,1
78,43,45
从
test.csv 中的表中获取数据，并从表中选择前两行:
SELECT * FROM file('test.csv', 'CSV', 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32') LIMIT 2;
┌─column1─┬─column2─┬─column3─┐
│ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │
│ 3 │ 2 │ 1 │
└─────────┴─────────┴─────────┘
从CSV文件获取包含3列 UInt32 类型的表的前10行:
SELECT * FROM file('test.csv', 'CSV', 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32') LIMIT 10;
将文件中的数据插入表中:
INSERT INTO FUNCTION file('test.csv', 'CSV', 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32') VALUES (1, 2, 3), (3, 2, 1);
SELECT * FROM file('test.csv', 'CSV', 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32');
┌─column1─┬─column2─┬─column3─┐
│ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │
│ 3 │ 2 │ 1 │
└─────────┴─────────┴─────────┘
路径中的通配符
多个路径组件可以具有通配符。 对于要处理的文件必须存在并与整个路径模式匹配（不仅后缀或前缀）。
*— 替换任意数量的任何字符，除了
/包括空字符串。
?— 替换任何单个字符。
{some_string,another_string,yet_another_one}— 替换任何字符串
'some_string', 'another_string', 'yet_another_one'。
{N..M}— 替换范围从N到M的任何数字（包括两个边界）。
使用
{} 的构造类似于 remote)表函数。
示例
假设我们有几个文件，这些文件具有以下相对路径:
- ‘some_dir/some_file_1’
- ‘some_dir/some_file_2’
- ‘some_dir/some_file_3’
- ‘another_dir/some_file_1’
- ‘another_dir/some_file_2’
- ‘another_dir/some_file_3’
查询这些文件中的行数:
SELECT count(*)
FROM file('{some,another}_dir/some_file_{1..3}', 'TSV', 'name String, value UInt32')
查询这两个目录的所有文件中的行数:
SELECT count(*)
FROM file('{some,another}_dir/*', 'TSV', 'name String, value UInt32')
!!! warning "警告"
如果您的文件列表包含带前导零的数字范围，请对每个数字分别使用带有大括号的结构或使用
?。
示例
从名为
file000,
file001, … ,
file999的文件中查询数据:
SELECT count(*)
FROM file('big_dir/file{0..9}{0..9}{0..9}', 'CSV', 'name String, value UInt32')
虚拟列
_path— 文件路径。
_file— 文件名称。
