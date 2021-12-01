Skip to main content

file

从文件创建表。 此表函数类似于 urlhdfs

file 函数可用于对File 表中的数据进行 SELECTINSERT 查询。

语法

file(path, format, structure)

参数

  • pathuser_files_path中文件的相对路径。在只读模式下，文件路径支持以下通配符: *, ?, {abc,def}{N..M}，其中 N, M 是数字, `'abc', 'def' 是字符串。
  • format —文件的格式
  • structure — 表的结构。格式 'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...'

返回值

具有指定结构的表，用于读取或写入指定文件中的数据。

示例

设置 user_files_path 和文件 test.csv 的内容:

$ grep user_files_path /etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml
    <user_files_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/</user_files_path>

$ cat /var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/test.csv
    1,2,3
    3,2,1
    78,43,45

test.csv 中的表中获取数据，并从表中选择前两行:

SELECT * FROM file('test.csv', 'CSV', 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32') LIMIT 2;
┌─column1─┬─column2─┬─column3─┐
│       1 │       2 │       3 │
│       3 │       2 │       1 │
└─────────┴─────────┴─────────┘

从CSV文件获取包含3列 UInt32 类型的表的前10行:

SELECT * FROM file('test.csv', 'CSV', 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32') LIMIT 10;

将文件中的数据插入表中:

INSERT INTO FUNCTION file('test.csv', 'CSV', 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32') VALUES (1, 2, 3), (3, 2, 1);
SELECT * FROM file('test.csv', 'CSV', 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32');
┌─column1─┬─column2─┬─column3─┐
│       1 │       2 │       3 │
│       3 │       2 │       1 │
└─────────┴─────────┴─────────┘

路径中的通配符

多个路径组件可以具有通配符。 对于要处理的文件必须存在并与整个路径模式匹配（不仅后缀或前缀）。

  • * — 替换任意数量的任何字符，除了 / 包括空字符串。
  • ? — 替换任何单个字符。
  • {some_string,another_string,yet_another_one} — 替换任何字符串 'some_string', 'another_string', 'yet_another_one'
  • {N..M} — 替换范围从N到M的任何数字（包括两个边界）。

使用 {} 的构造类似于 remote)表函数。

示例

假设我们有几个文件，这些文件具有以下相对路径:

  • ‘some_dir/some_file_1’
  • ‘some_dir/some_file_2’
  • ‘some_dir/some_file_3’
  • ‘another_dir/some_file_1’
  • ‘another_dir/some_file_2’
  • ‘another_dir/some_file_3’

查询这些文件中的行数:

SELECT count(*)
FROM file('{some,another}_dir/some_file_{1..3}', 'TSV', 'name String, value UInt32')

查询这两个目录的所有文件中的行数:

SELECT count(*)
FROM file('{some,another}_dir/*', 'TSV', 'name String, value UInt32')

!!! warning "警告" 如果您的文件列表包含带前导零的数字范围，请对每个数字分别使用带有大括号的结构或使用 ?

示例

从名为 file000, file001, … , file999的文件中查询数据:

SELECT count(*)
FROM file('big_dir/file{0..9}{0..9}{0..9}', 'CSV', 'name String, value UInt32')

虚拟列

  • _path — 文件路径。
  • _file — 文件名称。

另请参阅

原始文章