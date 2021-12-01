dictionary
Displays the dictionary data as a ClickHouse table. Works the same way as Dictionary engine.
Syntax
dictionary('dict')
Arguments
dict— A dictionary name. String.
Returned value
A ClickHouse table.
Example
Input table
dictionary_source_table:
┌─id─┬─value─┐
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
└────┴───────┘
Create a dictionary:
CREATE DICTIONARY new_dictionary(id UInt64, value UInt64 DEFAULT 0) PRIMARY KEY id
SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(HOST 'localhost' PORT tcpPort() USER 'default' TABLE 'dictionary_source_table')) LAYOUT(DIRECT());
Query:
SELECT * FROM dictionary('new_dictionary');
Result:
┌─id─┬─value─┐
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
└────┴───────┘
