The Lightweight UPDATE Statement
Lightweight updates are currently experimental.
To enable them, please first run
SET allow_experimental_lightweight_update = 1.
If you run into problems, kindly open an issue in the ClickHouse repository.
The lightweight
UPDATE statement updates rows in a table
[db.]table that match the expression
filter_expr.
It is called "lightweight update" to contrast it to the
ALTER TABLE ... UPDATE query, which is a heavyweight process that rewrites entire columns in data parts.
It is only available for the
MergeTree table engine family.
The
filter_expr must be of type
UInt8. This query updates values of the specified columns to the values of the corresponding expressions in rows for which the
filter_expr takes a non-zero value.
Values are cast to the column type using the
CAST operator. Updating columns used in the calculation of the primary or partition keys is not supported.
Examples
Lightweight updates do not update data immediately
Lightweight
UPDATE is implemented using patch parts - a special kind of data part that contains only the updated columns and rows.
A lightweight
UPDATE creates patch parts but does not immediately modify the original data physically in storage.
The process of updating is similar to a
INSERT ... SELECT ... query but the
UPDATE query waits until the patch part creation is completed before returning.
The updated values are:
- Immediately visible in
SELECTqueries through patches application
- Physically materialized only during subsequent merges and mutations
- Automatically cleaned up once all active parts have the patches materialized
Lightweight updates requirements
Lightweight updates are supported for
MergeTree,
ReplacingMergeTree,
CollapsingMergeTree engines and their
Replicated and
Shared versions.
To use lightweight updates, materialization of
_block_number and
_block_offset columns must be enabled using table settings
enable_block_number_column and
enable_block_offset_column.
Lightweight deletes
A lightweight
DELETE query can be run as a lightweight
UPDATE instead of a
ALTER UPDATE mutation. The implementation of lightweight
DELETE is controlled by setting
lightweight_delete_mode.
Performance considerations
Advantages of lightweight updates:
- The latency of the update is comparable to the latency of the
INSERT ... SELECT ...query
- Only updated columns and values are written, not entire columns in data parts
- No need to wait for currently running merges/mutations to complete, therefore the latency of an update is predictable
- Parallel execution of lightweight updates is possible
Potential performance impacts:
- Adds an overhead to
SELECTqueries that need to apply patches
- Skipping indexes and projections are not used for data parts that have patches to be applied
- Small updates which are too frequent may lead to a "too many parts" error. It is recommended to batch several updates into a single query, for example by putting ids for updates in a single
INclause in the
WHEREclause
- Lightweight updates are designed to update small amounts of rows (up to about 10% of the table). If you need to update a larger amount, it is recommended to use the
ALTER TABLE ... UPDATEmutation
Concurrent operations
Lightweight updates don't wait for currently running merges/mutations to complete unlike heavy mutations.
The consistency of concurrent lightweight updates is controlled by settings
update_sequential_consistency and
update_parallel_mode.
Update permissions
UPDATE requires the
ALTER UPDATE privilege. To enable
UPDATE statements on a specific table for a given user, run:
Details of the implementation
Patch parts are the same as the regular parts, but contain only updated columns and several system columns:
_part- the name of the original part
_part_offset- the row number in the original part
_block_number- the block number of the row in the original part
_block_offset- the block offset of the row in the original part
_data_version- the data version of the updated data (block number allocated for the
UPDATEquery)
On average it gives about 40 bytes (uncompressed data) of overhead per updated row in the patch parts.
System columns help to find rows in the original part which should be updated.
System columns are related to the virtual columns in the original part, which are added for reading if patch parts should be applied.
Patch parts are sorted by
_part and
_part_offset.
Patch parts belong to different partitions than the original part.
The partition id of the patch part is
patch-<hash of column names in patch part>-<original_partition_id>.
Therefore patch parts with different columns are stored in different partitions.
For example three updates
SET x = 1 WHERE <cond>,
SET y = 1 WHERE <cond> and
SET x = 1, y = 1 WHERE <cond> will create three patch parts in three different partitions.
Patch parts can be merged among themselves to reduce the amount of applied patches on
SELECT queries and reduce the overhead. Merging of patch parts uses the replacing merge algorithm with
_data_version as a version column.
Therefore patch parts always store the latest version for each updated row in the part.
Lightweight updates don't wait for currently running merges and mutations to finish and always use a current snapshot of data parts to execute an update and produce a patch part. Because of that there can be two cases of applying patch parts.
For example if we read part
A, we need to apply patch part
X:
- if
Xcontains part
Aitself. It happens if
Awas not participating in merge when
UPDATEwas executed.
- if
Xcontains part
Band
C, which are covered by part
A. It happens if there was a merge (
B,
C) ->
Arunning when
UPDATEwas executed.
For these two cases there are two ways to apply patch parts respectively:
- Using merge by sorted columns
_part,
_part_offset.
- Using join by
_block_number,
_block_offsetcolumns.
The join mode is slower and requires more memory than the merge mode, but it is used less often.
