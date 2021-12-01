Skip to main content

SET ROLE Statement

Activates roles for the current user.

SET ROLE {DEFAULT | NONE | role [,...] | ALL | ALL EXCEPT role [,...]}

SET DEFAULT ROLE

Sets default roles to a user.

Default roles are automatically activated at user login. You can set as default only the previously granted roles. If the role isn’t granted to a user, ClickHouse throws an exception.

SET DEFAULT ROLE {NONE | role [,...] | ALL | ALL EXCEPT role [,...]} TO {user|CURRENT_USER} [,...]

Examples

Set multiple default roles to a user:

SET DEFAULT ROLE role1, role2, ... TO user

Set all the granted roles as default to a user:

SET DEFAULT ROLE ALL TO user

Purge default roles from a user:

SET DEFAULT ROLE NONE TO user

Set all the granted roles as default excepting some of them:

SET DEFAULT ROLE ALL EXCEPT role1, role2 TO user