SET ROLE Statement
Activates roles for the current user.
SET ROLE {DEFAULT | NONE | role [,...] | ALL | ALL EXCEPT role [,...]}
SET DEFAULT ROLE
Sets default roles to a user.
Default roles are automatically activated at user login. You can set as default only the previously granted roles. If the role isn’t granted to a user, ClickHouse throws an exception.
SET DEFAULT ROLE {NONE | role [,...] | ALL | ALL EXCEPT role [,...]} TO {user|CURRENT_USER} [,...]
Examples
Set multiple default roles to a user:
SET DEFAULT ROLE role1, role2, ... TO user
Set all the granted roles as default to a user:
SET DEFAULT ROLE ALL TO user
Purge default roles from a user:
SET DEFAULT ROLE NONE TO user
Set all the granted roles as default excepting some of them:
SET DEFAULT ROLE ALL EXCEPT role1, role2 TO user