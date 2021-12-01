On this page

SET ROLE Statement

Activates roles for the current user.

SET ROLE { DEFAULT | NONE | role [ , . . . ] | ALL | ALL EXCEPT role [ , . . . ] }



Sets default roles to a user.

Default roles are automatically activated at user login. You can set as default only the previously granted roles. If the role isn’t granted to a user, ClickHouse throws an exception.

SET DEFAULT ROLE {NONE | role [ , . . . ] | ALL | ALL EXCEPT role [ , . . . ] } TO { user | CURRENT_USER } [ , . . . ]



Set multiple default roles to a user:

SET DEFAULT ROLE role1 , role2 , . . . TO user



Set all the granted roles as default to a user:

SET DEFAULT ROLE ALL TO user



Purge default roles from a user:

SET DEFAULT ROLE NONE TO user



Set all the granted roles as default excepting some of them: