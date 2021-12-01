On this page

EXPLAIN Statement

Shows the execution plan of a statement.

Syntax:

EXPLAIN [ AST | SYNTAX | PLAN | PIPELINE | ESTIMATE | TABLE OVERRIDE ] [ setting = value , . . . ]

[

SELECT . . . |

tableFunction ( . . . ) [ COLUMNS ( . . . ) ] [ ORDER BY . . . ] [ PARTITION BY . . . ] [ PRIMARY KEY ] [ SAMPLE BY . . . ] [ TTL . . . ]

]

[ FORMAT . . . ]



Example:

EXPLAIN SELECT sum ( number ) FROM numbers ( 10 ) UNION ALL SELECT sum ( number ) FROM numbers ( 10 ) ORDER BY sum ( number ) ASC FORMAT TSV ;



Union

Expression ( Projection )

Expression ( Before ORDER BY and SELECT )

Aggregating

Expression ( Before GROUP BY )

SettingQuotaAndLimits ( Set limits and quota after reading from storage )

ReadFromStorage ( SystemNumbers )

Expression ( Projection )

MergingSorted ( Merge sorted streams for ORDER BY )

MergeSorting ( Merge sorted blocks for ORDER BY )

PartialSorting ( Sort each block for ORDER BY )

Expression ( Before ORDER BY and SELECT )

Aggregating

Expression ( Before GROUP BY )

SettingQuotaAndLimits ( Set limits and quota after reading from storage )

ReadFromStorage ( SystemNumbers )



AST — Abstract syntax tree.

— Abstract syntax tree. SYNTAX — Query text after AST-level optimizations.

— Query text after AST-level optimizations. PLAN — Query execution plan.

— Query execution plan. PIPELINE — Query execution pipeline.

Dump query AST. Supports all types of queries, not only SELECT .

Examples:

EXPLAIN AST SELECT 1 ;



SelectWithUnionQuery ( children 1 )

ExpressionList ( children 1 )

SelectQuery ( children 1 )

ExpressionList ( children 1 )

Literal UInt64_1



EXPLAIN AST ALTER TABLE t1 DELETE WHERE date = today ( ) ;



explain

AlterQuery t1 ( children 1 )

ExpressionList ( children 1 )

AlterCommand 27 ( children 1 )

Function equals ( children 1 )

ExpressionList ( children 2 )

Identifier date

Function today ( children 1 )

ExpressionList



Returns query after syntax optimizations.

Example:

EXPLAIN SYNTAX SELECT * FROM system . numbers AS a , system . numbers AS b , system . numbers AS c ;



SELECT

` --a.number ` AS ` a.number ` ,

` --b.number ` AS ` b.number ` ,

number AS ` c.number `

FROM

(

SELECT

number AS ` --a.number ` ,

b . number AS ` --b.number `

FROM system . numbers AS a

CROSS JOIN system . numbers AS b

) AS ` --.s `

CROSS JOIN system . numbers AS c



Dump query plan steps.

Settings:

header — Prints output header for step. Default: 0.

— Prints output header for step. Default: 0. description — Prints step description. Default: 1.

— Prints step description. Default: 1. indexes — Shows used indexes, the number of filtered parts and the number of filtered granules for every index applied. Default: 0. Supported for MergeTree tables.

— Shows used indexes, the number of filtered parts and the number of filtered granules for every index applied. Default: 0. Supported for MergeTree tables. actions — Prints detailed information about step actions. Default: 0.

— Prints detailed information about step actions. Default: 0. json — Prints query plan steps as a row in JSON format. Default: 0. It is recommended to use TSVRaw format to avoid unnecessary escaping.

Example:

EXPLAIN SELECT sum ( number ) FROM numbers ( 10 ) GROUP BY number % 4 ;



Union

Expression ( Projection )

Expression ( Before ORDER BY and SELECT )

Aggregating

Expression ( Before GROUP BY )

SettingQuotaAndLimits ( Set limits and quota after reading from storage )

ReadFromStorage ( SystemNumbers )



note Step and query cost estimation is not supported.

When json = 1 , the query plan is represented in JSON format. Every node is a dictionary that always has the keys Node Type and Plans . Node Type is a string with a step name. Plans is an array with child step descriptions. Other optional keys may be added depending on node type and settings.

Example:

EXPLAIN json = 1 , description = 0 SELECT 1 UNION ALL SELECT 2 FORMAT TSVRaw ;



[

{

"Plan" : {

"Node Type" : "Union" ,

"Plans" : [

{

"Node Type" : "Expression" ,

"Plans" : [

{

"Node Type" : "SettingQuotaAndLimits" ,

"Plans" : [

{

"Node Type" : "ReadFromStorage"

}

]

}

]

} ,

{

"Node Type" : "Expression" ,

"Plans" : [

{

"Node Type" : "SettingQuotaAndLimits" ,

"Plans" : [

{

"Node Type" : "ReadFromStorage"

}

]

}

]

}

]

}

}

]



With description = 1, the Description key is added to the step:

{

"Node Type" : "ReadFromStorage" ,

"Description" : "SystemOne"

}



With header = 1, the Header key is added to the step as an array of columns.

Example:

EXPLAIN json = 1 , description = 0 , header = 1 SELECT 1 , 2 + dummy ;



[

{

"Plan" : {

"Node Type" : "Expression" ,

"Header" : [

{

"Name" : "1" ,

"Type" : "UInt8"

} ,

{

"Name" : "plus(2, dummy)" ,

"Type" : "UInt16"

}

] ,

"Plans" : [

{

"Node Type" : "SettingQuotaAndLimits" ,

"Header" : [

{

"Name" : "dummy" ,

"Type" : "UInt8"

}

] ,

"Plans" : [

{

"Node Type" : "ReadFromStorage" ,

"Header" : [

{

"Name" : "dummy" ,

"Type" : "UInt8"

}

]

}

]

}

]

}

}

]



With indexes = 1, the Indexes key is added. It contains an array of used indexes. Each index is described as JSON with Type key (a string MinMax , Partition , PrimaryKey or Skip ) and optional keys:

Name — An index name (for now, is used only for Skip index).

— An index name (for now, is used only for index). Keys — An array of columns used by the index.

— An array of columns used by the index. Condition — A string with condition used.

— A string with condition used. Description — An index (for now, is used only for Skip index).

— An index (for now, is used only for index). Initial Parts — A number of parts before the index is applied.

— A number of parts before the index is applied. Selected Parts — A number of parts after the index is applied.

— A number of parts after the index is applied. Initial Granules — A number of granules before the index is applied.

— A number of granules before the index is applied. Selected Granulesis — A number of granules after the index is applied.

Example:

"Node Type" : "ReadFromMergeTree" ,

"Indexes" : [

{

"Type" : "MinMax" ,

"Keys" : [ "y" ] ,

"Condition" : "(y in [1, +inf))" ,

"Initial Parts" : 5 ,

"Selected Parts" : 4 ,

"Initial Granules" : 12 ,

"Selected Granules" : 11

} ,

{

"Type" : "Partition" ,

"Keys" : [ "y" , "bitAnd(z, 3)" ] ,

"Condition" : "and((bitAnd(z, 3) not in [1, 1]), and((y in [1, +inf)), (bitAnd(z, 3) not in [1, 1])))" ,

"Initial Parts" : 4 ,

"Selected Parts" : 3 ,

"Initial Granules" : 11 ,

"Selected Granules" : 10

} ,

{

"Type" : "PrimaryKey" ,

"Keys" : [ "x" , "y" ] ,

"Condition" : "and((x in [11, +inf)), (y in [1, +inf)))" ,

"Initial Parts" : 3 ,

"Selected Parts" : 2 ,

"Initial Granules" : 10 ,

"Selected Granules" : 6

} ,

{

"Type" : "Skip" ,

"Name" : "t_minmax" ,

"Description" : "minmax GRANULARITY 2" ,

"Initial Parts" : 2 ,

"Selected Parts" : 1 ,

"Initial Granules" : 6 ,

"Selected Granules" : 2

} ,

{

"Type" : "Skip" ,

"Name" : "t_set" ,

"Description" : "set GRANULARITY 2" ,

"Initial Parts" : 1 ,

"Selected Parts" : 1 ,

"Initial Granules" : 2 ,

"Selected Granules" : 1

}

]



With actions = 1, added keys depend on step type.

Example:

EXPLAIN json = 1 , actions = 1 , description = 0 SELECT 1 FORMAT TSVRaw ;



[

{

"Plan" : {

"Node Type" : "Expression" ,

"Expression" : {

"Inputs" : [ ] ,

"Actions" : [

{

"Node Type" : "Column" ,

"Result Type" : "UInt8" ,

"Result Type" : "Column" ,

"Column" : "Const(UInt8)" ,

"Arguments" : [ ] ,

"Removed Arguments" : [ ] ,

"Result" : 0

}

] ,

"Outputs" : [

{

"Name" : "1" ,

"Type" : "UInt8"

}

] ,

"Positions" : [ 0 ] ,

"Project Input" : true

} ,

"Plans" : [

{

"Node Type" : "SettingQuotaAndLimits" ,

"Plans" : [

{

"Node Type" : "ReadFromStorage"

}

]

}

]

}

}

]



Settings:

header — Prints header for each output port. Default: 0.

— Prints header for each output port. Default: 0. graph — Prints a graph described in the DOT graph description language. Default: 0.

— Prints a graph described in the DOT graph description language. Default: 0. compact — Prints graph in compact mode if graph setting is enabled. Default: 1.

Example:

EXPLAIN PIPELINE SELECT sum ( number ) FROM numbers_mt ( 100000 ) GROUP BY number % 4 ;



( Union )

( Expression )

ExpressionTransform

( Expression )

ExpressionTransform

( Aggregating )

Resize 2 → 1

AggregatingTransform × 2

( Expression )

ExpressionTransform × 2

( SettingQuotaAndLimits )

( ReadFromStorage )

NumbersMt × 2 0 → 1



Shows the estimated number of rows, marks and parts to be read from the tables while processing the query. Works with tables in the MergeTree family.

Example

Creating a table:

CREATE TABLE ttt ( i Int64 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ( ) ORDER BY i SETTINGS index_granularity = 16 , write_final_mark = 0 ;

INSERT INTO ttt SELECT number FROM numbers ( 128 ) ;

OPTIMIZE TABLE ttt ;



Query:

EXPLAIN ESTIMATE SELECT * FROM ttt ;



Result:

┌─database─┬─table─┬─parts─┬─rows─┬─marks─┐

│ default │ ttt │ 1 │ 128 │ 8 │

└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────┴───────┘



Shows the result of a table override on a table schema accessed through a table function. Also does some validation, throwing an exception if the override would have caused some kind of failure.

Example

Assume you have a remote MySQL table like this:

CREATE TABLE db . tbl (

id INT PRIMARY KEY ,

created DATETIME DEFAULT now ( )

)



EXPLAIN TABLE OVERRIDE mysql ( '127.0.0.1:3306' , 'db' , 'tbl' , 'root' , 'clickhouse' )

PARTITION BY toYYYYMM ( assumeNotNull ( created ) )



Result:

┌─explain─────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ PARTITION BY uses columns: `created` Nullable(DateTime) │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



note The validation is not complete, so a successfull query does not guarantee that the override would not cause issues.

