DESCRIBE TABLE
Returns information about table columns.
Syntax
DESC|DESCRIBE TABLE [db.]table [INTO OUTFILE filename] [FORMAT format]
The
DESCRIBE statement returns a row for each table column with the following String values:
name— A column name.
type— A column type.
default_type— A clause that is used in the column default expression:
DEFAULT,
MATERIALIZEDor
ALIAS. If there is no default expression, then empty string is returned.
default_expression— An expression specified after the
DEFAULTclause.
comment— A column comment.
codec_expression— A codec that is applied to the column.
ttl_expression— A TTL expression.
is_subcolumn— A flag that equals
1for internal subcolumns. It is included into the result only if subcolumn description is enabled by the describe_include_subcolumns setting.
All columns in Nested data structures are described separately. The name of each column is prefixed with a parent column name and a dot.
To show internal subcolumns of other data types, use the describe_include_subcolumns setting.
Example
Query:
CREATE TABLE describe_example (
id UInt64, text String DEFAULT 'unknown' CODEC(ZSTD),
user Tuple (name String, age UInt8)
) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY id;
DESCRIBE TABLE describe_example;
DESCRIBE TABLE describe_example SETTINGS describe_include_subcolumns=1;
Result:
┌─name─┬─type──────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ id │ UInt64 │ │ │ │ │ │
│ text │ String │ DEFAULT │ 'unknown' │ │ ZSTD(1) │ │
│ user │ Tuple(name String, age UInt8) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴───────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
The second query additionally shows subcolumns:
┌─name──────┬─type──────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┬─is_subcolumn─┐
│ id │ UInt64 │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │
│ text │ String │ DEFAULT │ 'unknown' │ │ ZSTD(1) │ │ 0 │
│ user │ Tuple(name String, age UInt8) │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │
│ user.name │ String │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │
│ user.age │ UInt8 │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │
└───────────┴───────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┴──────────────┘
