DESCRIBE TABLE

Returns information about table columns.

Syntax

DESC | DESCRIBE TABLE [ db . ] table [ INTO OUTFILE filename ] [ FORMAT format ]



The DESCRIBE statement returns a row for each table column with the following String values:

name — A column name.

— A column name. type — A column type.

— A column type. default_type — A clause that is used in the column default expression: DEFAULT , MATERIALIZED or ALIAS . If there is no default expression, then empty string is returned.

— A clause that is used in the column default expression: , or . If there is no default expression, then empty string is returned. default_expression — An expression specified after the DEFAULT clause.

— An expression specified after the clause. comment — A column comment.

— A column comment. codec_expression — A codec that is applied to the column.

— A codec that is applied to the column. ttl_expression — A TTL expression.

— A TTL expression. is_subcolumn — A flag that equals 1 for internal subcolumns. It is included into the result only if subcolumn description is enabled by the describe_include_subcolumns setting.

All columns in Nested data structures are described separately. The name of each column is prefixed with a parent column name and a dot.

To show internal subcolumns of other data types, use the describe_include_subcolumns setting.

Example

Query:

CREATE TABLE describe_example (

id UInt64 , text String DEFAULT 'unknown' CODEC ( ZSTD ) ,

user Tuple ( name String , age UInt8 )

) ENGINE = MergeTree ( ) ORDER BY id ;



DESCRIBE TABLE describe_example ;

DESCRIBE TABLE describe_example SETTINGS describe_include_subcolumns = 1 ;



Result:

┌─name─┬─type──────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐

│ id │ UInt64 │ │ │ │ │ │

│ text │ String │ DEFAULT │ 'unknown' │ │ ZSTD(1) │ │

│ user │ Tuple(name String, age UInt8) │ │ │ │ │ │

└──────┴───────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘



The second query additionally shows subcolumns:

┌─name──────┬─type──────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┬─is_subcolumn─┐

│ id │ UInt64 │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │

│ text │ String │ DEFAULT │ 'unknown' │ │ ZSTD(1) │ │ 0 │

│ user │ Tuple(name String, age UInt8) │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │

│ user.name │ String │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │

│ user.age │ UInt8 │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │

└───────────┴───────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┴──────────────┘



