range_hashed 字典布局类型

range_hashed

字典以内存中的哈希表形式存储，其中包含一个有序的区间数组及其对应的值。

这种存储方式与 hashed 相同，并且在键之外还允许使用日期/时间（任意数值类型）区间。

示例：表中以如下格式存储每个广告主的折扣：

┌─advertiser_id─┬─discount_start_date─┬─discount_end_date─┬─amount─┐
│           123 │          2015-01-16 │        2015-01-31 │   0.25 │
│           123 │          2015-01-01 │        2015-01-15 │   0.15 │
│           456 │          2015-01-01 │        2015-01-15 │   0.05 │
└───────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────────┴────────┘

要对日期范围使用采样，请在结构中定义 range_minrange_max 元素。这些元素必须包含 nametype 两个子元素（如果未指定 type，则会使用默认类型 Date）。type 可以是任意数值类型（Date / DateTime / UInt64 / Int32 / 其他）。

注意

range_minrange_max 的值应能被表示为 Int64 类型。

示例：

CREATE DICTIONARY discounts_dict (
    advertiser_id UInt64,
    discount_start_date Date,
    discount_end_date Date,
    amount Float64
)
PRIMARY KEY id
SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE 'discounts'))
LIFETIME(MIN 1 MAX 1000)
LAYOUT(RANGE_HASHED(range_lookup_strategy 'max'))
RANGE(MIN discount_start_date MAX discount_end_date)

要使用这些字典，需要向 dictGet 函数额外传递一个参数，用于选择对应的范围：

dictGet('dict_name', 'attr_name', id, date)

查询示例：

SELECT dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, '2022-10-20'::Date);

该函数会返回指定 id 的值，以及包含传入日期的日期区间。

算法细节：

  • 如果未找到该 id，或未为该 id 找到区间，则返回该属性类型的默认值。
  • 如果存在区间重叠且 range_lookup_strategy=min，则返回具有最小 range_min 的匹配区间；如果找到多个区间，则返回其中 range_max 最小的区间；如果仍然找到多个区间（多个区间的 range_minrange_max 相同），则从中随机返回一个区间。
  • 如果存在区间重叠且 range_lookup_strategy=max，则返回具有最大 range_min 的匹配区间；如果找到多个区间，则返回其中 range_max 最大的区间；如果仍然找到多个区间（多个区间的 range_minrange_max 相同），则从中随机返回一个区间。
  • 如果 range_maxNULL，则该区间在上界处开放。NULL 被视为可能的最大值。对于 range_min，可以使用 1970-01-010（-MAX_INT）作为无下界区间的取值。

配置示例：

CREATE DICTIONARY somedict(
    Abcdef UInt64,
    StartTimeStamp UInt64,
    EndTimeStamp UInt64,
    XXXType String DEFAULT ''
)
PRIMARY KEY Abcdef
RANGE(MIN StartTimeStamp MAX EndTimeStamp)

包含重叠范围和开放范围的配置示例：

CREATE TABLE discounts
(
    advertiser_id UInt64,
    discount_start_date Date,
    discount_end_date Nullable(Date),
    amount Float64
)
ENGINE = Memory;

INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (1, '2015-01-01', Null, 0.1);
INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (1, '2015-01-15', Null, 0.2);
INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (2, '2015-01-01', '2015-01-15', 0.3);
INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (2, '2015-01-04', '2015-01-10', 0.4);
INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (3, '1970-01-01', '2015-01-15', 0.5);
INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (3, '1970-01-01', '2015-01-10', 0.6);

SELECT * FROM discounts ORDER BY advertiser_id, discount_start_date;
┌─advertiser_id─┬─discount_start_date─┬─discount_end_date─┬─amount─┐
│             1 │          2015-01-01 │              ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │    0.1 │
│             1 │          2015-01-15 │              ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │    0.2 │
│             2 │          2015-01-01 │        2015-01-15 │    0.3 │
│             2 │          2015-01-04 │        2015-01-10 │    0.4 │
│             3 │          1970-01-01 │        2015-01-15 │    0.5 │
│             3 │          1970-01-01 │        2015-01-10 │    0.6 │
└───────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────────┴────────┘

-- RANGE_LOOKUP_STRATEGY 'max'

CREATE DICTIONARY discounts_dict
(
    advertiser_id UInt64,
    discount_start_date Date,
    discount_end_date Nullable(Date),
    amount Float64
)
PRIMARY KEY advertiser_id
SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE discounts))
LIFETIME(MIN 600 MAX 900)
LAYOUT(RANGE_HASHED(RANGE_LOOKUP_STRATEGY 'max'))
RANGE(MIN discount_start_date MAX discount_end_date);

select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, toDate('2015-01-14')) res;
┌─res─┐
│ 0.1 │ -- the only one range is matching: 2015-01-01 - Null
└─────┘

select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, toDate('2015-01-16')) res;
┌─res─┐
│ 0.2 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min 2015-01-15 (0.2) is bigger than 2015-01-01 (0.1)
└─────┘

select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 2, toDate('2015-01-06')) res;
┌─res─┐
│ 0.4 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min 2015-01-04 (0.4) is bigger than 2015-01-01 (0.3)
└─────┘

select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 3, toDate('2015-01-01')) res;
┌─res─┐
│ 0.5 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min are equal, 2015-01-15 (0.5) is bigger than 2015-01-10 (0.6)
└─────┘

DROP DICTIONARY discounts_dict;

-- RANGE_LOOKUP_STRATEGY 'min'

CREATE DICTIONARY discounts_dict
(
    advertiser_id UInt64,
    discount_start_date Date,
    discount_end_date Nullable(Date),
    amount Float64
)
PRIMARY KEY advertiser_id
SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE discounts))
LIFETIME(MIN 600 MAX 900)
LAYOUT(RANGE_HASHED(RANGE_LOOKUP_STRATEGY 'min'))
RANGE(MIN discount_start_date MAX discount_end_date);

select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, toDate('2015-01-14')) res;
┌─res─┐
│ 0.1 │ -- the only one range is matching: 2015-01-01 - Null
└─────┘

select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, toDate('2015-01-16')) res;
┌─res─┐
│ 0.1 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min 2015-01-01 (0.1) is less than 2015-01-15 (0.2)
└─────┘

select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 2, toDate('2015-01-06')) res;
┌─res─┐
│ 0.3 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min 2015-01-01 (0.3) is less than 2015-01-04 (0.4)
└─────┘

select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 3, toDate('2015-01-01')) res;
┌─res─┐
│ 0.6 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min are equal, 2015-01-10 (0.6) is less than 2015-01-15 (0.5)
└─────┘

complex_key_range_hashed

字典以哈希表的形式保存在内存中，其中包含一个有序的区间数组及其对应的值（参见 range_hashed）。这种存储类型适用于复合keys

配置示例：

CREATE DICTIONARY range_dictionary
(
  CountryID UInt64,
  CountryKey String,
  StartDate Date,
  EndDate Date,
  Tax Float64 DEFAULT 0.2
)
PRIMARY KEY CountryID, CountryKey
SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE 'date_table'))
LIFETIME(MIN 1 MAX 1000)
LAYOUT(COMPLEX_KEY_RANGE_HASHED())
RANGE(MIN StartDate MAX EndDate);