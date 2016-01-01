range_hashed 字典布局类型

CREATE TABLE discounts ( advertiser_id UInt64, discount_start_date Date, discount_end_date Nullable(Date), amount Float64 ) ENGINE = Memory; INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (1, '2015-01-01', Null, 0.1); INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (1, '2015-01-15', Null, 0.2); INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (2, '2015-01-01', '2015-01-15', 0.3); INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (2, '2015-01-04', '2015-01-10', 0.4); INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (3, '1970-01-01', '2015-01-15', 0.5); INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (3, '1970-01-01', '2015-01-10', 0.6); SELECT * FROM discounts ORDER BY advertiser_id, discount_start_date; ┌─advertiser_id─┬─discount_start_date─┬─discount_end_date─┬─amount─┐ │ 1 │ 2015-01-01 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 0.1 │ │ 1 │ 2015-01-15 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 0.2 │ │ 2 │ 2015-01-01 │ 2015-01-15 │ 0.3 │ │ 2 │ 2015-01-04 │ 2015-01-10 │ 0.4 │ │ 3 │ 1970-01-01 │ 2015-01-15 │ 0.5 │ │ 3 │ 1970-01-01 │ 2015-01-10 │ 0.6 │ └───────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────────┴────────┘ -- RANGE_LOOKUP_STRATEGY 'max' CREATE DICTIONARY discounts_dict ( advertiser_id UInt64, discount_start_date Date, discount_end_date Nullable(Date), amount Float64 ) PRIMARY KEY advertiser_id SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE discounts)) LIFETIME(MIN 600 MAX 900) LAYOUT(RANGE_HASHED(RANGE_LOOKUP_STRATEGY 'max')) RANGE(MIN discount_start_date MAX discount_end_date); select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, toDate('2015-01-14')) res; ┌─res─┐ │ 0.1 │ -- the only one range is matching: 2015-01-01 - Null └─────┘ select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, toDate('2015-01-16')) res; ┌─res─┐ │ 0.2 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min 2015-01-15 (0.2) is bigger than 2015-01-01 (0.1) └─────┘ select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 2, toDate('2015-01-06')) res; ┌─res─┐ │ 0.4 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min 2015-01-04 (0.4) is bigger than 2015-01-01 (0.3) └─────┘ select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 3, toDate('2015-01-01')) res; ┌─res─┐ │ 0.5 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min are equal, 2015-01-15 (0.5) is bigger than 2015-01-10 (0.6) └─────┘ DROP DICTIONARY discounts_dict; -- RANGE_LOOKUP_STRATEGY 'min' CREATE DICTIONARY discounts_dict ( advertiser_id UInt64, discount_start_date Date, discount_end_date Nullable(Date), amount Float64 ) PRIMARY KEY advertiser_id SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE discounts)) LIFETIME(MIN 600 MAX 900) LAYOUT(RANGE_HASHED(RANGE_LOOKUP_STRATEGY 'min')) RANGE(MIN discount_start_date MAX discount_end_date); select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, toDate('2015-01-14')) res; ┌─res─┐ │ 0.1 │ -- the only one range is matching: 2015-01-01 - Null └─────┘ select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, toDate('2015-01-16')) res; ┌─res─┐ │ 0.1 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min 2015-01-01 (0.1) is less than 2015-01-15 (0.2) └─────┘ select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 2, toDate('2015-01-06')) res; ┌─res─┐ │ 0.3 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min 2015-01-01 (0.3) is less than 2015-01-04 (0.4) └─────┘ select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 3, toDate('2015-01-01')) res; ┌─res─┐ │ 0.6 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min are equal, 2015-01-10 (0.6) is less than 2015-01-15 (0.5) └─────┘