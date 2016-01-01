range_hashed 字典布局类型

CREATE TABLE discounts
(
advertiser_id UInt64,
discount_start_date Date,
discount_end_date Nullable(Date),
amount Float64
)
ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (1, '2015-01-01', Null, 0.1);
INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (1, '2015-01-15', Null, 0.2);
INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (2, '2015-01-01', '2015-01-15', 0.3);
INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (2, '2015-01-04', '2015-01-10', 0.4);
INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (3, '1970-01-01', '2015-01-15', 0.5);
INSERT INTO discounts VALUES (3, '1970-01-01', '2015-01-10', 0.6);
SELECT * FROM discounts ORDER BY advertiser_id, discount_start_date;
┌─advertiser_id─┬─discount_start_date─┬─discount_end_date─┬─amount─┐
│ 1 │ 2015-01-01 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 0.1 │
│ 1 │ 2015-01-15 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 0.2 │
│ 2 │ 2015-01-01 │ 2015-01-15 │ 0.3 │
│ 2 │ 2015-01-04 │ 2015-01-10 │ 0.4 │
│ 3 │ 1970-01-01 │ 2015-01-15 │ 0.5 │
│ 3 │ 1970-01-01 │ 2015-01-10 │ 0.6 │
└───────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────────┴────────┘
-- RANGE_LOOKUP_STRATEGY 'max'
CREATE DICTIONARY discounts_dict
(
advertiser_id UInt64,
discount_start_date Date,
discount_end_date Nullable(Date),
amount Float64
)
PRIMARY KEY advertiser_id
SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE discounts))
LIFETIME(MIN 600 MAX 900)
LAYOUT(RANGE_HASHED(RANGE_LOOKUP_STRATEGY 'max'))
RANGE(MIN discount_start_date MAX discount_end_date);
select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, toDate('2015-01-14')) res;
┌─res─┐
│ 0.1 │ -- the only one range is matching: 2015-01-01 - Null
└─────┘
select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, toDate('2015-01-16')) res;
┌─res─┐
│ 0.2 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min 2015-01-15 (0.2) is bigger than 2015-01-01 (0.1)
└─────┘
select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 2, toDate('2015-01-06')) res;
┌─res─┐
│ 0.4 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min 2015-01-04 (0.4) is bigger than 2015-01-01 (0.3)
└─────┘
select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 3, toDate('2015-01-01')) res;
┌─res─┐
│ 0.5 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min are equal, 2015-01-15 (0.5) is bigger than 2015-01-10 (0.6)
└─────┘
DROP DICTIONARY discounts_dict;
-- RANGE_LOOKUP_STRATEGY 'min'
CREATE DICTIONARY discounts_dict
(
advertiser_id UInt64,
discount_start_date Date,
discount_end_date Nullable(Date),
amount Float64
)
PRIMARY KEY advertiser_id
SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE discounts))
LIFETIME(MIN 600 MAX 900)
LAYOUT(RANGE_HASHED(RANGE_LOOKUP_STRATEGY 'min'))
RANGE(MIN discount_start_date MAX discount_end_date);
select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, toDate('2015-01-14')) res;
┌─res─┐
│ 0.1 │ -- the only one range is matching: 2015-01-01 - Null
└─────┘
select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 1, toDate('2015-01-16')) res;
┌─res─┐
│ 0.1 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min 2015-01-01 (0.1) is less than 2015-01-15 (0.2)
└─────┘
select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 2, toDate('2015-01-06')) res;
┌─res─┐
│ 0.3 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min 2015-01-01 (0.3) is less than 2015-01-04 (0.4)
└─────┘
select dictGet('discounts_dict', 'amount', 3, toDate('2015-01-01')) res;
┌─res─┐
│ 0.6 │ -- two ranges are matching, range_min are equal, 2015-01-10 (0.6) is less than 2015-01-15 (0.5)
└─────┘