ClickHouse 支持具有数值键的层级字典。

请看下面的层级结构：

0 (Common parent)
│
├── 1 (Russia)
│   │
│   └── 2 (Moscow)
│       │
│       └── 3 (Center)
│
└── 4 (Great Britain)
    │
    └── 5 (London)

此层级可以用下表的字典表来表示。

region_idparent_regionregion_name
10Russia
21Moscow
32Center
40Great Britain
54London

该表包含一列 parent_region，其中存储了该元素最近上级的键值。

ClickHouse 为外部字典属性提供层级特性支持。通过该特性，您可以按如上所述的方式配置层级字典。

dictGetHierarchy 函数可用于获取某个元素的父级链。

在我们的示例中，字典的结构可以如下所示：

CREATE DICTIONARY regions_dict
(
    region_id UInt64,
    parent_region UInt64 DEFAULT 0 HIERARCHICAL,
    region_name String DEFAULT ''
)
PRIMARY KEY region_id
SOURCE(...)
LAYOUT(HASHED())
LIFETIME(3600);