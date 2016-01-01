层级字典
ClickHouse 支持具有数值键的层级字典。
请看下面的层级结构：
0 (Common parent)
│
├── 1 (Russia)
│ │
│ └── 2 (Moscow)
│ │
│ └── 3 (Center)
│
└── 4 (Great Britain)
│
└── 5 (London)
此层级可以用下表的字典表来表示。
|region_id
|parent_region
|region_name
|1
|0
|Russia
|2
|1
|Moscow
|3
|2
|Center
|4
|0
|Great Britain
|5
|4
|London
该表包含一列
parent_region，其中存储了该元素最近上级的键值。
ClickHouse 为外部字典属性提供层级特性支持。通过该特性，您可以按如上所述的方式配置层级字典。
dictGetHierarchy 函数可用于获取某个元素的父级链。
在我们的示例中，字典的结构可以如下所示：
CREATE DICTIONARY regions_dict
(
region_id UInt64,
parent_region UInt64 DEFAULT 0 HIERARCHICAL,
region_name String DEFAULT ''
)
PRIMARY KEY region_id
SOURCE(...)
LAYOUT(HASHED())
LIFETIME(3600);
<dictionary>
<structure>
<id>
<name>region_id</name>
</id>
<attribute>
<name>parent_region</name>
<type>UInt64</type>
<null_value>0</null_value>
<hierarchical>true</hierarchical>
</attribute>
<attribute>
<name>region_name</name>
<type>String</type>
<null_value></null_value>
</attribute>
</structure>
</dictionary>