CHECK GRANT Statement

The CHECK GRANT query is used to check whether the current user/role has been granted a specific privilege.

The basic syntax of the query is as follows:

CHECK GRANT privilege [ ( column_name [ , . . . ] ) ] [ , . . . ] ON {db . table [ * ] | db [ * ] . * | * . * | table [ * ] | * }



privilege — Type of privilege.

If the user used to be granted the privilege, the response check_grant will be 1 . Otherwise, the response check_grant will be 0 .

If table_1.col1 exists and current user is granted by privilege SELECT / SELECT(con) or role(with privilege), the response is 1 .

CHECK GRANT SELECT ( col1 ) ON table_1 ;



┌─result─┐

│ 1 │

└────────┘



If table_2.col2 doesn't exists, or current user is not granted by privilege SELECT / SELECT(con) or role(with privilege), the response is 0 .

CHECK GRANT SELECT ( col2 ) ON table_2 ;



┌─result─┐

│ 0 │

└────────┘

