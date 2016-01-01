Functions for Time Series Analysis

Below functions are used for series data analysis.

Detects outliers in series data using Tukey Fences.

Syntax

Arguments

series - An array of numeric values.

- An array of numeric values. min_percentile - The minimum percentile to be used to calculate inter-quantile range (IQR). The value must be in range [0.02,0.98]. The default is 0.25.

- The minimum percentile to be used to calculate inter-quantile range (IQR). The value must be in range [0.02,0.98]. The default is 0.25. max_percentile - The maximum percentile to be used to calculate inter-quantile range (IQR). The value must be in range [0.02,0.98]. The default is 0.75.

- The maximum percentile to be used to calculate inter-quantile range (IQR). The value must be in range [0.02,0.98]. The default is 0.75. K - Non-negative constant value to detect mild or stronger outliers. The default value is 1.5.

At least four data points are required in series to detect outliers.

Returned value

Returns an array of the same length as the input array where each value represents score of possible anomaly of corresponding element in the series. A non-zero score indicates a possible anomaly. Array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Finds the period of the given series data using FFT - Fast Fourier transform

Syntax

Arguments

series - An array of numeric values

Returned value

A real value equal to the period of series data. NaN when number of data points are less than four. Float64.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Result:

Decomposes a series data using STL (Seasonal-Trend Decomposition Procedure Based on Loess) into a season, a trend and a residual component.

Syntax

Arguments

series - An array of numeric values

- An array of numeric values period - A positive integer

The number of data points in series should be at least twice the value of period .

Returned value

An array of four arrays where the first array include seasonal components, the second array - trend, the third array - residue component, and the fourth array - baseline(seasonal + trend) component. Array.

Examples

Query:

Result: