:) SELECT FlightDate AS k, count() FROM ontime WHERE k = '2017-09-15' GROUP BY k ORDER BY k



SELECT

FlightDate AS k,

count()

FROM ontime

WHERE k = '2017-09-15'

GROUP BY k

ORDER BY k ASC



┌──────────k─┬─count()─┐

│ 2017-09-15 │ 16428 │

└────────────┴─────────┘



1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.014 sec. Processed 32.74 thousand rows, 65.49 KB (2.31 million rows/s., 4.63 MB/s.)