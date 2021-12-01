On this page

[experimental] Natural Language Processing functions

warning This is an experimental feature that is currently in development and is not ready for general use. It will change in unpredictable backwards-incompatible ways in future releases. Set allow_experimental_nlp_functions = 1 to enable it.

Performs stemming on a given word.

Syntax

stem ( 'language' , word )



Arguments

language — Language which rules will be applied. Must be in lowercase. String.

— Language which rules will be applied. Must be in lowercase. String. word — word that needs to be stemmed. Must be in lowercase. String.

Examples

Query:

SELECT arrayMap ( x - > stem ( 'en' , x ) , [ 'I' , 'think' , 'it' , 'is' , 'a' , 'blessing' , 'in' , 'disguise' ] ) as res ;



Result:

┌─res────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ ['I','think','it','is','a','bless','in','disguis'] │

└────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Performs lemmatization on a given word. Needs dictionaries to operate, which can be obtained here.

Syntax

lemmatize ( 'language' , word )



Arguments

language — Language which rules will be applied. String.

— Language which rules will be applied. String. word — Word that needs to be lemmatized. Must be lowercase. String.

Examples

Query:

SELECT lemmatize ( 'en' , 'wolves' ) ;



Result:

┌─lemmatize("wolves")─┐

│ "wolf" │

└─────────────────────┘



Configuration:

< lemmatizers >

< lemmatizer >

< lang > en </ lang >

< path > en.bin </ path >

</ lemmatizer >

</ lemmatizers >



Finds synonyms to a given word. There are two types of synonym extensions: plain and wordnet .

With the plain extension type we need to provide a path to a simple text file, where each line corresponds to a certain synonym set. Words in this line must be separated with space or tab characters.

With the wordnet extension type we need to provide a path to a directory with WordNet thesaurus in it. Thesaurus must contain a WordNet sense index.

Syntax

synonyms ( 'extension_name' , word )



Arguments

extension_name — Name of the extension in which search will be performed. String.

— Name of the extension in which search will be performed. String. word — Word that will be searched in extension. String.

Examples

Query:

SELECT synonyms ( 'list' , 'important' ) ;



Result:

┌─synonyms('list', 'important')────────────┐

│ ['important','big','critical','crucial'] │

└──────────────────────────────────────────┘



Configuration: