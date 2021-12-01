Functions for Working with Geohash
Geohash is the geocode system, which subdivides Earth’s surface into buckets of grid shape and encodes each cell into a short string of letters and digits. It is a hierarchical data structure, so the longer is the geohash string, the more precise is the geographic location.
If you need to manually convert geographic coordinates to geohash strings, you can use geohash.org.
geohashEncode
Encodes latitude and longitude as a geohash-string.
geohashEncode(longitude, latitude, [precision])
Input values
- longitude - longitude part of the coordinate you want to encode. Floating in range
[-180°, 180°]
- latitude - latitude part of the coordinate you want to encode. Floating in range
[-90°, 90°]
- precision - Optional, length of the resulting encoded string, defaults to
12. Integer in range
[1, 12]. Any value less than
1or greater than
12is silently converted to
12.
Returned values
- alphanumeric
Stringof encoded coordinate (modified version of the base32-encoding alphabet is used).
Example
SELECT geohashEncode(-5.60302734375, 42.593994140625, 0) AS res;
┌─res──────────┐
│ ezs42d000000 │
└──────────────┘
geohashDecode
Decodes any geohash-encoded string into longitude and latitude.
Input values
- encoded string - geohash-encoded string.
Returned values
- (longitude, latitude) - 2-tuple of
Float64values of longitude and latitude.
Example
SELECT geohashDecode('ezs42') AS res;
┌─res─────────────────────────────┐
│ (-5.60302734375,42.60498046875) │
└─────────────────────────────────┘
geohashesInBox
Returns an array of geohash-encoded strings of given precision that fall inside and intersect boundaries of given box, basically a 2D grid flattened into array.
Syntax
geohashesInBox(longitude_min, latitude_min, longitude_max, latitude_max, precision)
Arguments
longitude_min— Minimum longitude. Range:
[-180°, 180°]. Type: Float.
latitude_min— Minimum latitude. Range:
[-90°, 90°]. Type: Float.
longitude_max— Maximum longitude. Range:
[-180°, 180°]. Type: Float.
latitude_max— Maximum latitude. Range:
[-90°, 90°]. Type: Float.
precision— Geohash precision. Range:
[1, 12]. Type: UInt8.
note
All coordinate parameters must be of the same type: either
Float32 or
Float64.
Returned values
- Array of precision-long strings of geohash-boxes covering provided area, you should not rely on order of items.
[]- Empty array if minimum latitude and longitude values aren’t less than corresponding maximum values.
note
Function throws an exception if resulting array is over 10’000’000 items long.
Example
Query:
SELECT geohashesInBox(24.48, 40.56, 24.785, 40.81, 4) AS thasos;
Result:
┌─thasos──────────────────────────────────────┐
│ ['sx1q','sx1r','sx32','sx1w','sx1x','sx38'] │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────┘