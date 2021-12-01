Functions for Working with Files
file
Reads file as a String. The file content is not parsed, so any information is read as one string and placed into the specified column.
Syntax
file(path)
Arguments
path— The relative path to the file from user_files_path. Path to file support following wildcards:
*,
?,
{abc,def}and
{N..M}where
N,
M— numbers,
'abc', 'def'— strings.
Example
Inserting data from files a.txt and b.txt into a table as strings:
Query:
INSERT INTO table SELECT file('a.txt'), file('b.txt');
