字典函数
有关连接和配置外部词典的信息，请参阅外部词典。
dictGetUInt8,dictGetUInt16,dictGetUInt32,dictGetUInt64
dictGetInt8,dictGetInt16,dictGetInt32,dictGetInt64
dictGetFloat32,dictGetFloat64
dictGetDate,dictGetDateTime
dictgetuid
dictGetString
dictGetT('dict_name', 'attr_name', id)
- 使用’id’键获取dict_name字典中attr_name属性的值。
dict_name和
attr_name是常量字符串。
id必须是UInt64。 如果字典中没有
id键，则返回字典描述中指定的默认值。
dictGetTOrDefault
dictGetTOrDefault('dict_name', 'attr_name', id, default)
与
dictGetT函数相同，但默认值取自函数的最后一个参数。
dictIsIn
dictIsIn ('dict_name', child_id, ancestor_id)
- 对于’dict_name’分层字典，查找’child_id’键是否位于’ancestor_id’内（或匹配’ancestor_id’）。返回UInt8。
dictGetHierarchy
dictGetHierarchy('dict_name', id)
- 对于’dict_name’分层字典，返回从’id’开始并沿父元素链继续的字典键数组。返回Array（UInt64）
dictHas
dictHas('dict_name', id)
- 检查字典是否存在指定的
id。如果不存在，则返回0;如果存在，则返回1。