字典函数

有关连接和配置外部词典的信息，请参阅外部词典

dictGetUInt8,dictGetUInt16,dictGetUInt32,dictGetUInt64

dictGetInt8,dictGetInt16,dictGetInt32,dictGetInt64

dictGetFloat32,dictGetFloat64

dictGetDate,dictGetDateTime

dictgetuid

dictGetString

dictGetT('dict_name', 'attr_name', id)

  • 使用’id’键获取dict_name字典中attr_name属性的值。dict_nameattr_name是常量字符串。id必须是UInt64。 如果字典中没有id键，则返回字典描述中指定的默认值。

dictGetTOrDefault

dictGetTOrDefault('dict_name', 'attr_name', id, default)

dictGetT函数相同，但默认值取自函数的最后一个参数。

dictIsIn

dictIsIn ('dict_name', child_id, ancestor_id)

  • 对于’dict_name’分层字典，查找’child_id’键是否位于’ancestor_id’内（或匹配’ancestor_id’）。返回UInt8。

dictGetHierarchy

dictGetHierarchy('dict_name', id)

  • 对于’dict_name’分层字典，返回从’id’开始并沿父元素链继续的字典键数组。返回Array（UInt64）

dictHas

dictHas('dict_name', id)

  • 检查字典是否存在指定的id。如果不存在，则返回0;如果存在，则返回1。

