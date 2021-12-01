On this page

Encryption functions

These functions implement encryption and decryption of data with AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) algorithm.

Key length depends on encryption mode. It is 16, 24, and 32 bytes long for -128- , -196- , and -256- modes respectively.

Initialization vector length is always 16 bytes (bytes in excess of 16 are ignored).

Note that these functions work slowly until ClickHouse 21.1.

This function encrypts data using these modes:

aes-128-ecb, aes-192-ecb, aes-256-ecb

aes-128-cbc, aes-192-cbc, aes-256-cbc

aes-128-cfb1, aes-192-cfb1, aes-256-cfb1

aes-128-cfb8, aes-192-cfb8, aes-256-cfb8

aes-128-cfb128, aes-192-cfb128, aes-256-cfb128

aes-128-ofb, aes-192-ofb, aes-256-ofb

aes-128-gcm, aes-192-gcm, aes-256-gcm

Syntax

encrypt ( 'mode' , 'plaintext' , 'key' [ , iv , aad ] )



Arguments

mode — Encryption mode. String.

— Encryption mode. String. plaintext — Text thats need to be encrypted. String.

— Text thats need to be encrypted. String. key — Encryption key. String.

— Encryption key. String. iv — Initialization vector. Required for -gcm modes, optinal for others. String.

— Initialization vector. Required for modes, optinal for others. String. aad — Additional authenticated data. It isn't encrypted, but it affects decryption. Works only in -gcm modes, for others would throw an exception. String.

Returned value

Ciphertext binary string. String.

Examples

Create this table:

Query:

CREATE TABLE encryption_test

(

` comment ` String ,

` secret ` String

)

ENGINE = Memory ;



Insert some data (please avoid storing the keys/ivs in the database as this undermines the whole concept of encryption), also storing 'hints' is unsafe too and used only for illustrative purposes:

Query:

INSERT INTO encryption_test VALUES ( 'aes-256-cfb128 no IV' , encrypt ( 'aes-256-cfb128' , 'Secret' , '12345678910121314151617181920212' ) ) , \

( 'aes-256-cfb128 no IV, different key' , encrypt ( 'aes-256-cfb128' , 'Secret' , 'keykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykeyke' ) ) , \

( 'aes-256-cfb128 with IV' , encrypt ( 'aes-256-cfb128' , 'Secret' , '12345678910121314151617181920212' , 'iviviviviviviviv' ) ) , \

( 'aes-256-cbc no IV' , encrypt ( 'aes-256-cbc' , 'Secret' , '12345678910121314151617181920212' ) ) ;



Query:

SELECT comment , hex ( secret ) FROM encryption_test ;



Result:

┌─comment─────────────────────────────┬─hex(secret)──────────────────────┐

│ aes-256-cfb128 no IV │ B4972BDC4459 │

│ aes-256-cfb128 no IV, different key │ 2FF57C092DC9 │

│ aes-256-cfb128 with IV │ 5E6CB398F653 │

│ aes-256-cbc no IV │ 1BC0629A92450D9E73A00E7D02CF4142 │

└─────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘



Example with -gcm :

Query:

INSERT INTO encryption_test VALUES ( 'aes-256-gcm' , encrypt ( 'aes-256-gcm' , 'Secret' , '12345678910121314151617181920212' , 'iviviviviviviviv' ) ) , \

( 'aes-256-gcm with AAD' , encrypt ( 'aes-256-gcm' , 'Secret' , '12345678910121314151617181920212' , 'iviviviviviviviv' , 'aad' ) ) ;



SELECT comment , hex ( secret ) FROM encryption_test WHERE comment LIKE '%gcm%' ;



Result:

┌─comment──────────────┬─hex(secret)──────────────────────────────────┐

│ aes-256-gcm │ A8A3CCBC6426CFEEB60E4EAE03D3E94204C1B09E0254 │

│ aes-256-gcm with AAD │ A8A3CCBC6426D9A1017A0A932322F1852260A4AD6837 │

└──────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Compatible with mysql encryption and resulting ciphertext can be decrypted with AES_DECRYPT function.

Will produce the same ciphertext as encrypt on equal inputs. But when key or iv are longer than they should normally be, aes_encrypt_mysql will stick to what MySQL's aes_encrypt does: 'fold' key and ignore excess bits of iv .

Supported encryption modes:

aes-128-ecb, aes-192-ecb, aes-256-ecb

aes-128-cbc, aes-192-cbc, aes-256-cbc

aes-128-cfb1, aes-192-cfb1, aes-256-cfb1

aes-128-cfb8, aes-192-cfb8, aes-256-cfb8

aes-128-cfb128, aes-192-cfb128, aes-256-cfb128

aes-128-ofb, aes-192-ofb, aes-256-ofb

Syntax

aes_encrypt_mysql ( 'mode' , 'plaintext' , 'key' [ , iv ] )



Arguments

mode — Encryption mode. String.

— Encryption mode. String. plaintext — Text that needs to be encrypted. String.

— Text that needs to be encrypted. String. key — Encryption key. If key is longer than required by mode, MySQL-specific key folding is performed. String.

— Encryption key. If key is longer than required by mode, MySQL-specific key folding is performed. String. iv — Initialization vector. Optional, only first 16 bytes are taken into account String.

Returned value

Ciphertext binary string. String.

Examples

Given equal input encrypt and aes_encrypt_mysql produce the same ciphertext:

Query:

SELECT encrypt ( 'aes-256-cfb128' , 'Secret' , '12345678910121314151617181920212' , 'iviviviviviviviv' ) = aes_encrypt_mysql ( 'aes-256-cfb128' , 'Secret' , '12345678910121314151617181920212' , 'iviviviviviviviv' ) AS ciphertexts_equal ;



Result:

┌─ciphertexts_equal─┐

│ 1 │

└───────────────────┘



But encrypt fails when key or iv is longer than expected:

Query:

SELECT encrypt ( 'aes-256-cfb128' , 'Secret' , '123456789101213141516171819202122' , 'iviviviviviviviv123' ) ;



Result:

Received exception from server (version 21.1.2):

Code: 36. DB::Exception: Received from localhost:9000. DB::Exception: Invalid key size: 33 expected 32: While processing encrypt('aes-256-cfb128', 'Secret', '123456789101213141516171819202122', 'iviviviviviviviv123').



While aes_encrypt_mysql produces MySQL-compatitalbe output:

Query:

SELECT hex ( aes_encrypt_mysql ( 'aes-256-cfb128' , 'Secret' , '123456789101213141516171819202122' , 'iviviviviviviviv123' ) ) AS ciphertext ;



Result:

┌─ciphertext───┐

│ 24E9E4966469 │

└──────────────┘



Notice how supplying even longer IV produces the same result

Query:

SELECT hex ( aes_encrypt_mysql ( 'aes-256-cfb128' , 'Secret' , '123456789101213141516171819202122' , 'iviviviviviviviv123456' ) ) AS ciphertext



Result:

┌─ciphertext───┐

│ 24E9E4966469 │

└──────────────┘



Which is binary equal to what MySQL produces on same inputs:

mysql > SET block_encryption_mode = 'aes-256-cfb128' ;

Query OK , 0 rows affected ( 0.00 sec )



mysql > SELECT aes_encrypt ( 'Secret' , '123456789101213141516171819202122' , 'iviviviviviviviv123456' ) as ciphertext ;

+

| ciphertext |

+

| 0x24E9E4966469 |

+

1 row in set ( 0.00 sec )



This function decrypts ciphertext into a plaintext using these modes:

aes-128-ecb, aes-192-ecb, aes-256-ecb

aes-128-cbc, aes-192-cbc, aes-256-cbc

aes-128-cfb1, aes-192-cfb1, aes-256-cfb1

aes-128-cfb8, aes-192-cfb8, aes-256-cfb8

aes-128-cfb128, aes-192-cfb128, aes-256-cfb128

aes-128-ofb, aes-192-ofb, aes-256-ofb

aes-128-gcm, aes-192-gcm, aes-256-gcm

Syntax

decrypt ( 'mode' , 'ciphertext' , 'key' [ , iv , aad ] )



Arguments

mode — Decryption mode. String.

— Decryption mode. String. ciphertext — Encrypted text that needs to be decrypted. String.

— Encrypted text that needs to be decrypted. String. key — Decryption key. String.

— Decryption key. String. iv — Initialization vector. Required for -gcm modes, optinal for others. String.

— Initialization vector. Required for modes, optinal for others. String. aad — Additional authenticated data. Won't decrypt if this value is incorrect. Works only in -gcm modes, for others would throw an exception. String.

Returned value

Decrypted String. String.

Examples

Re-using table from encrypt.

Query:

SELECT comment , hex ( secret ) FROM encryption_test ;



Result:

┌─comment──────────────┬─hex(secret)──────────────────────────────────┐

│ aes-256-gcm │ A8A3CCBC6426CFEEB60E4EAE03D3E94204C1B09E0254 │

│ aes-256-gcm with AAD │ A8A3CCBC6426D9A1017A0A932322F1852260A4AD6837 │

└──────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┘

┌─comment─────────────────────────────┬─hex(secret)──────────────────────┐

│ aes-256-cfb128 no IV │ B4972BDC4459 │

│ aes-256-cfb128 no IV, different key │ 2FF57C092DC9 │

│ aes-256-cfb128 with IV │ 5E6CB398F653 │

│ aes-256-cbc no IV │ 1BC0629A92450D9E73A00E7D02CF4142 │

└─────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘



Now let's try to decrypt all that data.

Query:

SELECT comment , decrypt ( 'aes-256-cfb128' , secret , '12345678910121314151617181920212' ) as plaintext FROM encryption_test



Result:

┌─comment─────────────────────────────┬─plaintext─┐

│ aes-256-cfb128 no IV │ Secret │

│ aes-256-cfb128 no IV, different key │ �4�

� │

│ aes-256-cfb128 with IV │ ���6�~ │

│aes-256-cbc no IV │ �2*4�h3c�4w��@

└─────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┘



Notice how only a portion of the data was properly decrypted, and the rest is gibberish since either mode , key , or iv were different upon encryption.

Compatible with mysql encryption and decrypts data encrypted with AES_ENCRYPT function.

Will produce same plaintext as decrypt on equal inputs. But when key or iv are longer than they should normally be, aes_decrypt_mysql will stick to what MySQL's aes_decrypt does: 'fold' key and ignore excess bits of IV .

Supported decryption modes:

aes-128-ecb, aes-192-ecb, aes-256-ecb

aes-128-cbc, aes-192-cbc, aes-256-cbc

aes-128-cfb1, aes-192-cfb1, aes-256-cfb1

aes-128-cfb8, aes-192-cfb8, aes-256-cfb8

aes-128-cfb128, aes-192-cfb128, aes-256-cfb128

aes-128-ofb, aes-192-ofb, aes-256-ofb

Syntax

aes_decrypt_mysql ( 'mode' , 'ciphertext' , 'key' [ , iv ] )



Arguments

mode — Decryption mode. String.

— Decryption mode. String. ciphertext — Encrypted text that needs to be decrypted. String.

— Encrypted text that needs to be decrypted. String. key — Decryption key. String.

— Decryption key. String. iv — Initialization vector. Optinal. String.

Returned value

Decrypted String. String.

Examples

Let's decrypt data we've previously encrypted with MySQL:

mysql > SET block_encryption_mode = 'aes-256-cfb128' ;

Query OK , 0 rows affected ( 0.00 sec )



mysql > SELECT aes_encrypt ( 'Secret' , '123456789101213141516171819202122' , 'iviviviviviviviv123456' ) as ciphertext ;

+

| ciphertext |

+

| 0x24E9E4966469 |

+

1 row in set ( 0.00 sec )



Query:

SELECT aes_decrypt_mysql ( 'aes-256-cfb128' , unhex ( '24E9E4966469' ) , '123456789101213141516171819202122' , 'iviviviviviviviv123456' ) AS plaintext



Result:

┌─plaintext─┐

│ Secret │

└───────────┘



Original article