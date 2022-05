SELECT

toDateTime ( '2019-01-01 00:00:00' , 'UTC' ) AS time_utc ,

toTypeName ( time_utc ) AS type_utc ,

toInt32 ( time_utc ) AS int32utc ,

toTimeZone ( time_utc , 'Asia/Yekaterinburg' ) AS time_yekat ,

toTypeName ( time_yekat ) AS type_yekat ,

toInt32 ( time_yekat ) AS int32yekat ,

toTimeZone ( time_utc , 'US/Samoa' ) AS time_samoa ,

toTypeName ( time_samoa ) AS type_samoa ,

toInt32 ( time_samoa ) AS int32samoa

FORMAT Vertical ;