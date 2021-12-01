配置外部字典
如果使用xml文件配置字典，则比字典配置具有以下结构:
<dictionary>
<name>dict_name</name>
<structure>
<!-- Complex key configuration -->
</structure>
<source>
<!-- Source configuration -->
</source>
<layout>
<!-- Memory layout configuration -->
</layout>
<lifetime>
<!-- Lifetime of dictionary in memory -->
</lifetime>
</dictionary>
相应的 DDL-查询 具有以下结构:
CREATE DICTIONARY dict_name
(
... -- attributes
)
PRIMARY KEY ... -- complex or single key configuration
SOURCE(...) -- Source configuration
LAYOUT(...) -- Memory layout configuration
LIFETIME(...) -- Lifetime of dictionary in memory
name– The identifier that can be used to access the dictionary. Use the characters
[a-zA-Z0-9_\-].
- 来源 — Source of the dictionary.
- 布局 — Dictionary layout in memory.
- 结构 — Structure of the dictionary . A key and attributes that can be retrieved by this key.
- 使用寿命 — Frequency of dictionary updates.