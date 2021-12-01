外部字典可以从许多不同的来源连接。

如果使用xml-file配置字典，则配置如下所示:

在情况下 DDL-查询，相等的配置将看起来像:

源配置在 source 科。

对于源类型 本地文件, 可执行文件, HTTP(s), ClickHouse 可选设置:

或

来源类型 ( source_type ):

设置示例:

或

设置字段:

使用可执行文件取决于 字典如何存储在内存中. 如果字典存储使用 cache 和 complex_key_cache ，ClickHouse通过向可执行文件的STDIN发送请求来请求必要的密钥。 否则，ClickHouse将启动可执行文件并将其输出视为字典数据。

设置示例:

或

设置字段:

使用HTTP（s）服务器取决于 字典如何存储在内存中. 如果字典存储使用 cache 和 complex_key_cache ，ClickHouse通过通过发送请求请求必要的密钥 POST 方法。

设置示例:

或

为了让ClickHouse访问HTTPS资源，您必须 配置openSSL 在服务器配置中。

设置字段:

您可以使用此方法连接具有ODBC驱动程序的任何数据库。

设置示例:

或

设置字段:

ClickHouse接收来自ODBC-driver的引用符号，并将查询中的所有设置引用到driver，因此有必要根据数据库中的表名大小写设置表名。

如果您在使用Oracle时遇到编码问题，请参阅相应的 FAQ 文章.

不安全使用示例

让我们为PostgreSQL配置unixODBC。 的内容 /etc/odbc.ini :

如果然后进行查询，例如

ODBC驱动程序将发送的值 USERNAME 和 PASSWORD 从 odbc.ini 到 some-server.com .

Ubuntu操作系统。

为PostgreSQL安装unixODBC和ODBC驱动程序:

配置 /etc/odbc.ini （或 ~/.odbc.ini ):

ClickHouse中的字典配置:

或

您可能需要编辑 odbc.ini 使用驱动程序指定库的完整路径 DRIVER=/usr/local/lib/psqlodbcw.so .

Ubuntu操作系统。

安装驱动程序: :

配置驱动程序:

在ClickHouse中配置字典:

或

设置示例:

或

设置字段:

port – The port on the MySQL server. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside <replica> ).

user – Name of the MySQL user. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside <replica> ).

password – Password of the MySQL user. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside <replica> ).

replica – Section of replica configurations. There can be multiple sections. - `replica/host` – The MySQL host.

- `replica/priority` – The replica priority. When attempting to connect, ClickHouse traverses the replicas in order of priority. The lower the number, the higher the priority.



db – Name of the database.

table – Name of the table.

where – The selection criteria. The syntax for conditions is the same as for WHERE 例如，mysql中的子句, id > 10 AND id < 20 . 可选参数。