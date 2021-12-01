Skip to main content

分层字典

ClickHouse支持分层字典与 数字键.

看看下面的层次结构:

0 (Common parent)

├── 1 (Russia)
│   │
│   └── 2 (Moscow)
│       │
│       └── 3 (Center)

└── 4 (Great Britain)

    └── 5 (London)

这种层次结构可以表示为下面的字典表。

region_idparent_regionregion_name
10俄罗斯
21莫斯科
32中心
40英国
54伦敦

此表包含一列 parent_region 包含该元素的最近父项的键。

ClickHouse支持 等级 属性为 外部字典 属性。 此属性允许您配置类似于上述的分层字典。

独裁主义 函数允许您获取元素的父链。

对于我们的例子，dictionary的结构可以是以下内容:

<dictionary>
    <structure>
        <id>
            <name>region_id</name>
        </id>

        <attribute>
            <name>parent_region</name>
            <type>UInt64</type>
            <null_value>0</null_value>
            <hierarchical>true</hierarchical>
        </attribute>

        <attribute>
            <name>region_name</name>
            <type>String</type>
            <null_value></null_value>
        </attribute>

    </structure>
</dictionary>

原始文章