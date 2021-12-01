分层字典
ClickHouse支持分层字典与 数字键.
看看下面的层次结构:
0 (Common parent)
│
├── 1 (Russia)
│ │
│ └── 2 (Moscow)
│ │
│ └── 3 (Center)
│
└── 4 (Great Britain)
│
└── 5 (London)
这种层次结构可以表示为下面的字典表。
|region_id
|parent_region
|region_name
|1
|0
|俄罗斯
|2
|1
|莫斯科
|3
|2
|中心
|4
|0
|英国
|5
|4
|伦敦
此表包含一列
parent_region 包含该元素的最近父项的键。
ClickHouse支持 等级 属性为 外部字典 属性。 此属性允许您配置类似于上述的分层字典。
该 独裁主义 函数允许您获取元素的父链。
对于我们的例子，dictionary的结构可以是以下内容:
<dictionary>
<structure>
<id>
<name>region_id</name>
</id>
<attribute>
<name>parent_region</name>
<type>UInt64</type>
<null_value>0</null_value>
<hierarchical>true</hierarchical>
</attribute>
<attribute>
<name>region_name</name>
<type>String</type>
<null_value></null_value>
</attribute>
</structure>
</dictionary>