Multiword Types

When creating tables, you can use data types with a name consisting of several words. This is implemented for better SQL compatibility.

Multiword types Simple types DOUBLE PRECISION Float64 CHAR LARGE OBJECT String CHAR VARYING String CHARACTER LARGE OBJECT String CHARACTER VARYING String NCHAR LARGE OBJECT String NCHAR VARYING String NATIONAL CHARACTER LARGE OBJECT String NATIONAL CHARACTER VARYING String NATIONAL CHAR VARYING String NATIONAL CHARACTER String NATIONAL CHAR String BINARY LARGE OBJECT String BINARY VARYING String

