On this page

Geo Data Types

ClickHouse supports data types for representing geographical objects — locations, lands, etc.

warning Currently geo data types are an experimental feature. To work with them you must set allow_experimental_geo_types = 1 .

See Also

Point is represented by its X and Y coordinates, stored as a Tuple(Float64, Float64).

Example

Query:

SET allow_experimental_geo_types = 1 ;

CREATE TABLE geo_point ( p Point ) ENGINE = Memory ( ) ;

INSERT INTO geo_point VALUES ( ( 10 , 10 ) ) ;

SELECT p , toTypeName ( p ) FROM geo_point ;



Result:

┌─p─────┬─toTypeName(p)─┐

│ (10,10) │ Point │

└───────┴───────────────┘



Ring is a simple polygon without holes stored as an array of points: Array(Point).

Example

Query:

SET allow_experimental_geo_types = 1 ;

CREATE TABLE geo_ring ( r Ring ) ENGINE = Memory ( ) ;

INSERT INTO geo_ring VALUES ( [ ( 0 , 0 ) , ( 10 , 0 ) , ( 10 , 10 ) , ( 0 , 10 ) ] ) ;

SELECT r , toTypeName ( r ) FROM geo_ring ;



Result:

┌─r─────────────────────────────┬─toTypeName(r)─┐

│ [(0,0),(10,0),(10,10),(0,10)] │ Ring │

└───────────────────────────────┴───────────────┘



Polygon is a polygon with holes stored as an array of rings: Array(Ring). First element of outer array is the outer shape of polygon and all the following elements are holes.

Example

This is a polygon with one hole:

SET allow_experimental_geo_types = 1 ;

CREATE TABLE geo_polygon ( pg Polygon ) ENGINE = Memory ( ) ;

INSERT INTO geo_polygon VALUES ( [ [ ( 20 , 20 ) , ( 50 , 20 ) , ( 50 , 50 ) , ( 20 , 50 ) ] , [ ( 30 , 30 ) , ( 50 , 50 ) , ( 50 , 30 ) ] ] ) ;

SELECT pg , toTypeName ( pg ) FROM geo_polygon ;



Result:

┌─pg────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─toTypeName(pg)─┐

│ [[(20,20),(50,20),(50,50),(20,50)],[(30,30),(50,50),(50,30)]] │ Polygon │

└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────┘



MultiPolygon consists of multiple polygons and is stored as an array of polygons: Array(Polygon).

Example

This multipolygon consists of two separate polygons — the first one without holes, and the second with one hole:

SET allow_experimental_geo_types = 1 ;

CREATE TABLE geo_multipolygon ( mpg MultiPolygon ) ENGINE = Memory ( ) ;

INSERT INTO geo_multipolygon VALUES ( [ [ [ ( 0 , 0 ) , ( 10 , 0 ) , ( 10 , 10 ) , ( 0 , 10 ) ] ] , [ [ ( 20 , 20 ) , ( 50 , 20 ) , ( 50 , 50 ) , ( 20 , 50 ) ] , [ ( 30 , 30 ) , ( 50 , 50 ) , ( 50 , 30 ) ] ] ] ) ;

SELECT mpg , toTypeName ( mpg ) FROM geo_multipolygon ;



Result:

┌─mpg─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─toTypeName(mpg)─┐

│ [[[(0,0),(10,0),(10,10),(0,10)]],[[(20,20),(50,20),(50,50),(20,50)],[(30,30),(50,50),(50,30)]]] │ MultiPolygon │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────┘



Original article