timeSeriesResampleToGridWithStaleness
Aggregate function that takes time series data as pairs of timestamps and values and re-samples this data to a regular time grid described by start timestamp, end timestamp and step. For each point on the grid the most recent (within the specified time window) sample is chosen.
Parameters:
start timestamp- specifies start of the grid
end timestamp- specifies end of the grid
grid step- specifies step of the grid in seconds
staleness window- specified the maximum "staleness" of the most recent sample in seconds
Arguments:
timestamp- timestamp of the sample
value- value of the time series corresponding to the
timestamp
Return value:
time series values re-sampled to the specified grid as an
Array(Nullable(Float64)). The returned array contains one value for each time grid point. The value is NULL if there is no sample for a particular grid point.
Example: The following query re-samples time series data to the grid [90, 105, 120, 135, 150, 165, 180, 195, 210] by choosing the value no older than 30 sec for each point on the grid:
Response:
Also it is possible to pass multiple samples of timestamps and values as Arrays of equal size. The same query with array arguments:
This function is experimental, enable it by setting
allow_experimental_ts_to_grid_aggregate_function=true.