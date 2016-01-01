timeSeriesPredictLinearToGrid

Aggregate function that takes time series data as pairs of timestamps and values and calculates a PromQL-like linear prediction with a specified prediction timestamp offset from this data on a regular time grid described by start timestamp, end timestamp and step. For each point on the grid the samples for calculating predict_linear are considered within the specified time window.

Parameters:

start timestamp - specifies start of the grid

- specifies start of the grid end timestamp - specifies end of the grid

- specifies end of the grid grid step - specifies step of the grid in seconds

- specifies step of the grid in seconds staleness - specifies the maximum "staleness" in seconds of the considered samples

- specifies the maximum "staleness" in seconds of the considered samples predict_offset - specifies number of seconds of offset to add to prediction time

Arguments:

timestamp - timestamp of the sample

- timestamp of the sample value - value of the time series corresponding to the timestamp

Return value: predict_linear values on the specified grid as an Array(Nullable(Float64)) . The returned array contains one value for each time grid point. The value is NULL if there are not enough samples within the window to calculate the rate value for a particular grid point.

Example: The following query calculates predict_linear values on the grid [90, 105, 120, 135, 150, 165, 180, 195, 210] with a 60 second offset:

Response:

Also it is possible to pass multiple samples of timestamps and values as Arrays of equal size. The same query with array arguments: