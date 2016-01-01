跳到主要内容
timeSeriesGroupArray

Sorts time series by timestamp in ascending order.

Syntax

Arguments

  • timestamp - timestamp of the sample
  • value - value of the time series corresponding to the timestamp

Returned value

The function returns an array of tuples (timestamp, value) sorted by timestamp in ascending order. If there are multiple values for the same timestamp then the function chooses the greatest of these values.

Example

Response:

Also it is possible to pass multiple samples of timestamps and values as Arrays of equal size. The same query with array arguments:

备注

This function is experimental, enable it by setting allow_experimental_ts_to_grid_aggregate_function=true.