timeSeriesGroupArray
Sorts time series by timestamp in ascending order.
Syntax
Arguments
timestamp- timestamp of the sample
value- value of the time series corresponding to the
timestamp
Returned value
The function returns an array of tuples (
timestamp,
value) sorted by
timestamp in ascending order.
If there are multiple values for the same
timestamp then the function chooses the greatest of these values.
Example
Response:
Also it is possible to pass multiple samples of timestamps and values as Arrays of equal size. The same query with array arguments:
备注
This function is experimental, enable it by setting
allow_experimental_ts_to_grid_aggregate_function=true.