studentTTest
对两个总体的样本应用t检验。
语法
studentTTest(sample_data, sample_index)
两个样本的值都在
sample_data 列中。如果
sample_index 等于 0，则该行的值属于第一个总体的样本。 反之属于第二个总体的样本。
零假设是总体的均值相等。假设为方差相等的正态分布。
参数
返回值
元组，有两个元素:
示例
输入表:
┌─sample_data─┬─sample_index─┐
│ 20.3 │ 0 │
│ 21.1 │ 0 │
│ 21.9 │ 1 │
│ 21.7 │ 0 │
│ 19.9 │ 1 │
│ 21.8 │ 1 │
└─────────────┴──────────────┘
查询:
SELECT studentTTest(sample_data, sample_index) FROM student_ttest;
结果:
┌─studentTTest(sample_data, sample_index)───┐
│ (-0.21739130434783777,0.8385421208415731) │
└───────────────────────────────────────────┘
参见