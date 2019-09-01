Skip to main content

studentTTest

对两个总体的样本应用t检验。

语法

studentTTest(sample_data, sample_index)

两个样本的值都在 sample_data 列中。如果 sample_index 等于 0，则该行的值属于第一个总体的样本。 反之属于第二个总体的样本。 零假设是总体的均值相等。假设为方差相等的正态分布。

参数

返回值

元组，有两个元素:

示例

输入表:

┌─sample_data─┬─sample_index─┐
│        20.3 │            0 │
│        21.1 │            0 │
│        21.9 │            1 │
│        21.7 │            0 │
│        19.9 │            1 │
│        21.8 │            1 │
└─────────────┴──────────────┘

查询:

SELECT studentTTest(sample_data, sample_index) FROM student_ttest;

结果:

┌─studentTTest(sample_data, sample_index)───┐
│ (-0.21739130434783777,0.8385421208415731) │
└───────────────────────────────────────────┘

参见