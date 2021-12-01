Skip to main content

mannWhitneyUTest

对两个总体的样本应用 Mann-Whitney 秩检验。

语法

mannWhitneyUTest[(alternative[, continuity_correction])](sample_data, sample_index)

两个样本的值都在 sample_data 列中。如果 sample_index 等于 0，则该行的值属于第一个总体的样本。 反之属于第二个总体的样本。 零假设是两个总体随机相等。也可以检验单边假设。该检验不假设数据具有正态分布。

参数

  • alternative — 供选假设。(可选，默认值是: 'two-sided' 。) String
    • 'two-sided';
    • 'greater';
    • 'less'
  • continuity_correction — 如果不为0，那么将对p值进行正态近似的连续性修正。(可选，默认：1。) UInt64

返回值

元组，有两个元素:

示例

输入表:

┌─sample_data─┬─sample_index─┐
│          10 │            0 │
│          11 │            0 │
│          12 │            0 │
│           1 │            1 │
│           2 │            1 │
│           3 │            1 │
└─────────────┴──────────────┘

查询:

SELECT mannWhitneyUTest('greater')(sample_data, sample_index) FROM mww_ttest;

结果:

┌─mannWhitneyUTest('greater')(sample_data, sample_index)─┐
│ (9,0.04042779918503192)                                │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

参见