mannWhitneyUTest
对两个总体的样本应用 Mann-Whitney 秩检验。
语法
mannWhitneyUTest[(alternative[, continuity_correction])](sample_data, sample_index)
两个样本的值都在
sample_data 列中。如果
sample_index 等于 0，则该行的值属于第一个总体的样本。 反之属于第二个总体的样本。
零假设是两个总体随机相等。也可以检验单边假设。该检验不假设数据具有正态分布。
参数
alternative— 供选假设。(可选，默认值是:
'two-sided'。) String。
'two-sided';
'greater';
'less'。
continuity_correction— 如果不为0，那么将对p值进行正态近似的连续性修正。(可选，默认：1。) UInt64。
返回值
元组，有两个元素:
示例
输入表:
┌─sample_data─┬─sample_index─┐
│ 10 │ 0 │
│ 11 │ 0 │
│ 12 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 1 │
│ 3 │ 1 │
└─────────────┴──────────────┘
查询:
SELECT mannWhitneyUTest('greater')(sample_data, sample_index) FROM mww_ttest;
结果:
┌─mannWhitneyUTest('greater')(sample_data, sample_index)─┐
│ (9,0.04042779918503192) │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
