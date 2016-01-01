跳到主要内容
介绍
语法
输入和输出格式
数据类型
语句
运算符
引擎
数据库引擎
表引擎
函数
常规函数
聚合函数
表函数
窗口函数
函数
聚合函数
聚合函数
entropy
entropy
计算一列值的
香农熵
。
语法
参数
val
— 任意类型的值列。
返回值
香农熵。
类型:
Float64
。
示例
查询：
结果：
