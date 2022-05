SELECT

level ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM

(

SELECT

user_id ,

windowFunnel ( 6048000000000000 ) ( timestamp , eventID = 1003 , eventID = 1009 , eventID = 1007 , eventID = 1010 ) AS level

FROM trend

WHERE ( event_date >= '2019-01-01' ) AND ( event_date <= '2019-02-02' )

GROUP BY user_id

)

GROUP BY level

ORDER BY level ASC