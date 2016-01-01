Data skipping index examples

This page consolidates ClickHouse data skipping index examples, showing how to declare each type, when to use them, and how to verify they're applied. All features work with MergeTree-family tables.

Index syntax:

INDEX name expr TYPE type(...) [GRANULARITY N]

ClickHouse supports five skip index types:

Index Type Description minmax Tracks minimum and maximum values in each granule set(N) Stores up to N distinct values per granule bloom_filter([false_positive_rate]) Probabilistic filter for existence checks ngrambf_v1 N-gram bloom filter for substring searches tokenbf_v1 Token-based bloom filter for full-text searches

Each section provides examples with sample data and demonstrates how to verify index usage in query execution.

The minmax index is best for range predicates on loosely sorted data or columns correlated with ORDER BY .

-- Define in CREATE TABLE CREATE TABLE events ( ts DateTime, user_id UInt64, value UInt32, INDEX ts_minmax ts TYPE minmax GRANULARITY 1 ) ENGINE=MergeTree ORDER BY ts; -- Or add later and materialize ALTER TABLE events ADD INDEX ts_minmax ts TYPE minmax GRANULARITY 1; ALTER TABLE events MATERIALIZE INDEX ts_minmax; -- Query that benefits from the index SELECT count() FROM events WHERE ts >= now() - 3600; -- Verify usage EXPLAIN indexes = 1 SELECT count() FROM events WHERE ts >= now() - 3600;

See a worked example with EXPLAIN and pruning.

Use the set index when local (per-block) cardinality is low; not helpful if each block has many distinct values.

ALTER TABLE events ADD INDEX user_set user_id TYPE set(100) GRANULARITY 1; ALTER TABLE events MATERIALIZE INDEX user_set; SELECT * FROM events WHERE user_id IN (101, 202); EXPLAIN indexes = 1 SELECT * FROM events WHERE user_id IN (101, 202);

A creation/materialization workflow and the before/after effect are shown in the basic operation guide.

The bloom_filter index is good for "needle in a haystack" equality/IN membership. It accepts an optional parameter which is the false-positive rate (default 0.025).

ALTER TABLE events ADD INDEX value_bf value TYPE bloom_filter(0.01) GRANULARITY 3; ALTER TABLE events MATERIALIZE INDEX value_bf; SELECT * FROM events WHERE value IN (7, 42, 99); EXPLAIN indexes = 1 SELECT * FROM events WHERE value IN (7, 42, 99);

The ngrambf_v1 index splits strings into n-grams. It works well for LIKE '%...%' queries. It supports String/FixedString/Map (via mapKeys/mapValues), as well as tunable size, hash count, and seed. See the documentation for N-gram bloom filter for further details.

-- Create index for substring search ALTER TABLE logs ADD INDEX msg_ngram msg TYPE ngrambf_v1(3, 10000, 3, 7) GRANULARITY 1; ALTER TABLE logs MATERIALIZE INDEX msg_ngram; -- Substring search SELECT count() FROM logs WHERE msg LIKE '%timeout%'; EXPLAIN indexes = 1 SELECT count() FROM logs WHERE msg LIKE '%timeout%';

This guide shows practical examples and when to use token vs ngram.

Parameter optimization helpers:

The four ngrambf_v1 parameters (n-gram size, bitmap size, hash functions, seed) significantly impact performance and memory usage. Use these functions to calculate optimal bitmap size and hash function count based on your expected n-gram volume and desired false positive rate:

CREATE FUNCTION bfEstimateFunctions AS (total_grams, bits) -> round((bits / total_grams) * log(2)); CREATE FUNCTION bfEstimateBmSize AS (total_grams, p_false) -> ceil((total_grams * log(p_false)) / log(1 / pow(2, log(2)))); -- Example sizing for 4300 ngrams, p_false = 0.0001 SELECT bfEstimateBmSize(4300, 0.0001) / 8 AS size_bytes; -- ~10304 SELECT bfEstimateFunctions(4300, bfEstimateBmSize(4300, 0.0001)) AS k; -- ~13

See parameter docs for complete tuning guidance.

tokenbf_v1 indexes tokens separated by non-alphanumeric characters. You should use it with hasToken , LIKE word patterns or equals/IN. It supports String / FixedString / Map types.

See Token bloom filter and Bloom filter types pages for more details.

ALTER TABLE logs ADD INDEX msg_token lower(msg) TYPE tokenbf_v1(10000, 7, 7) GRANULARITY 1; ALTER TABLE logs MATERIALIZE INDEX msg_token; -- Word search (case-insensitive via lower) SELECT count() FROM logs WHERE hasToken(lower(msg), 'exception'); EXPLAIN indexes = 1 SELECT count() FROM logs WHERE hasToken(lower(msg), 'exception');

See observability examples and guidance on token vs ngram here.

Skipping indexes also support composite expressions and Map / Tuple / Nested types. This is demonstrated in the example below:

CREATE TABLE t ( u64 UInt64, s String, m Map(String, String), INDEX idx_bf u64 TYPE bloom_filter(0.01) GRANULARITY 3, INDEX idx_minmax u64 TYPE minmax GRANULARITY 1, INDEX idx_set u64 * length(s) TYPE set(1000) GRANULARITY 4, INDEX idx_ngram s TYPE ngrambf_v1(3, 10000, 3, 7) GRANULARITY 1, INDEX idx_token mapKeys(m) TYPE tokenbf_v1(10000, 7, 7) GRANULARITY 1 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY u64;

You can add an index to existing data parts using MATERIALIZE , and inspect pruning with EXPLAIN or trace logs, as shown below:

ALTER TABLE t MATERIALIZE INDEX idx_bf; EXPLAIN indexes = 1 SELECT count() FROM t WHERE u64 IN (123, 456); -- Optional: detailed pruning info SET send_logs_level = 'trace';

This worked minmax example demonstrates EXPLAIN output structure and pruning counts.

Use skip indexes when:

Filter values are sparse within data blocks

Strong correlation exists with ORDER BY columns or data ingestion patterns group similar values together

columns or data ingestion patterns group similar values together Performing text searches on large log datasets ( ngrambf_v1 / tokenbf_v1 types)

Avoid skip indexes when:

Most blocks likely contain at least one matching value (blocks will be read regardless)

Filtering on high-cardinality columns with no correlation to data ordering

Important considerations If a value appears even once in a data block, ClickHouse must read the entire block. Test indexes with realistic datasets and adjust granularity and type-specific parameters based on actual performance measurements.

Disable specific indexes by name for individual queries during testing and troubleshooting. Settings also exist to force index usage when needed. See ignore_data_skipping_indices .

-- Ignore an index by name SELECT * FROM logs WHERE hasToken(lower(msg), 'exception') SETTINGS ignore_data_skipping_indices = 'msg_token';