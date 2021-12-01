clickhouse-format
clickhouse-format
Allows formatting input queries.
Keys:
--helpor
-h— Produce help message.
--query— Format queries of any length and complexity.
--hilite— Add syntax highlight with ANSI terminal escape sequences.
--oneline— Format in single line.
--quietor
-q— Just check syntax, no output on success.
--multiqueryor
-n— Allow multiple queries in the same file.
--obfuscate— Obfuscate instead of formatting.
--seed <string>— Seed arbitrary string that determines the result of obfuscation.
--backslash— Add a backslash at the end of each line of the formatted query. Can be useful when you copy a query from web or somewhere else with multiple lines, and want to execute it in command line.
Examples
- Formatting a query:
$ clickhouse-format --query "select number from numbers(10) where number%2 order by number desc;"
Result:
SELECT number
FROM numbers(10)
WHERE number % 2
ORDER BY number DESC
- Highlighting and single line:
$ clickhouse-format --oneline --hilite <<< "SELECT sum(number) FROM numbers(5);"
Result:
SELECT sum(number) FROM numbers(5)
- Multiqueries:
$ clickhouse-format -n <<< "SELECT * FROM (SELECT 1 AS x UNION ALL SELECT 1 UNION DISTINCT SELECT 3);"
Result:
SELECT *
FROM
(
SELECT 1 AS x
UNION ALL
SELECT 1
UNION DISTINCT
SELECT 3
)
;
- Obfuscating:
$ clickhouse-format --seed Hello --obfuscate <<< "SELECT cost_first_screen BETWEEN a AND b, CASE WHEN x >= 123 THEN y ELSE NULL END;"
Result:
SELECT treasury_mammoth_hazelnut BETWEEN nutmeg AND span, CASE WHEN chive >= 116 THEN switching ELSE ANYTHING END;
Same query and another seed string:
$ clickhouse-format --seed World --obfuscate <<< "SELECT cost_first_screen BETWEEN a AND b, CASE WHEN x >= 123 THEN y ELSE NULL END;"
Result:
SELECT horse_tape_summer BETWEEN folklore AND moccasins, CASE WHEN intestine >= 116 THEN nonconformist ELSE FORESTRY END;
- Adding backslash:
$ clickhouse-format --backslash <<< "SELECT * FROM (SELECT 1 AS x UNION ALL SELECT 1 UNION DISTINCT SELECT 3);"
Result:
SELECT * \
FROM \
( \
SELECT 1 AS x \
UNION ALL \
SELECT 1 \
UNION DISTINCT \
SELECT 3 \
)